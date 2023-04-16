FRENCH CONNECTION: Suzuki retires, Horgan jumps ship

After 43 years hosting The Nature of Things on CBC TV, David Suzuki, B.C.’s world-renowned environmental spokesman, has retired. The series will continue. It is TV’s longest-ever running science series and is seen in over 40 countries. The new hosts will be Suzuki’s daughter, Sarika Cullis-Suzuki, and Anthony Morgan, both well-known in the science and broadcasting worlds.

A Canadian academic as well as science broadcaster, Suzuki is also known for his documentaries and books about nature and the environment. He was a professor in the genetics department at UBC from 1963 until his retirement in 2001. In 1990 he co-founded the David Suzuki Foundation which works to find ways for society to live in balance with the natural world. Suzuki hasn’t announced his future plans, but it’s highly unlikely he’ll drop out of sight.

The story that raised the most eyebrows recently is the news that retired NDP Premier John Horgan is joining the board of Elk Valley Resources, a spin-off of Teck Resources, a large B.C. coal mining company. Teck was fined $60 million in 1921 for polluting Elk Valley waterways and beyond. Their operation does not fit with NDP messaging. Some hope Horgan’s plans are to clean up the mine’s polluting record.

There are new names in the B.C. legislature, no new faces attached. The BC Liberals officially renamed themselves BC United. This is the third name for what was once the Social Credit Party. The party says the new name reflects a fresh alternative.

The Conservative Party of BC, after years without any, now has one MLA, their leader, Nechako Lakes John Rustad. An 18-year veteran MLA, Rustad joined the Conservatives after being dumped by the BC Liberals last August for his comments concerning Liberal policies on climate change. One new voice?

