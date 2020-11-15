As a former reporter and editor at the Tribune, Diana French carries on sharing her ideas through her weekly column. Monica Lamb-Yorksi photo

As a former reporter and editor at the Tribune, Diana French carries on sharing her ideas through her weekly column. Monica Lamb-Yorksi photo

FRENCH CONNECTION: Still time for Trump to start trouble

We have 49 days of 2020 still to go

The seemingly everlasting U.S. presidential election process is finally over, but from all accounts the turmoil surrounding is it not.

President Donald Trump, who is a sore loser, remains in power until Joe Biden is sworn in Jan. 20. That gives Mr. T plenty of time to stir up trouble for the new regime.

Time will tell, but by all accounts and appearances, President-elect Biden seems to represent what we like to think of as our Canadian values — decency, compassion — all the good things. Mr. Trump doesn’t seem to have any values, but 71 million Americans voted for him. What does that say about the most powerful nation in the western world? Let’s hope none of the ill will spills over the border unto us.

B.C.’s mail-in voting was dull in comparison, with few surprises. A recount will determine if the third Green candidate is successful, and the NDP gained more seats. John Horgan can now go full steam ahead with his plans without fear of his government getting toppled.

Congratulations to our new MLA Lorne Doerkson, and a big thank you to Donna Barnett for her many years of caring for the Cariboo. She will be missed.

Any recent TV coverage that wasn’t devoted to the U.S. election focussed on COVID-19. The pandemic keeps getting worse and worse. With so many B.C.’ers refusing to wear masks or practice social distancing, Dr. Henry might have to take off the velvet gloves and mandate the rules instead of being Dr. Nice.

One story that hasn’t made headlines yet is the Cullen Commission on money laundering in B.C. casinos. It is getting interesting.

Local news isn’t wonderful, either, what with unseasonable floods, slides, early winter weather and now a nasty fire. What next? We have 49 days of 2020 still to go.

Diana French is a freelance columnist for the Tribune. She is a former Tribune editor, retired teacher, historian and book author.

CaribooColumnist

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
FOREST INK: Getting the right information

Just Posted

As a former reporter and editor at the Tribune, Diana French carries on sharing her ideas through her weekly column. Monica Lamb-Yorksi photo
FRENCH CONNECTION: Still time for Trump to start trouble

We have 49 days of 2020 still to go

President-elect Joe Biden, joined by Vice President-elect Kamala Harris, speaks at The Queen theater, Monday, Nov. 9, 2020, in Wilmington, Del. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)
FOREST INK: Getting the right information

The recent counting of votes in the U.S. has overshadowed a similar process taking place in B.C.

Dr. John Roberts played a pivotal role in shaping the Cariboo as the town’s veterinarian and later, coroner, author, historian and photographer. (Photo courtesy of the Museum of the Cariboo Chilcotin)
CASUAL COUNTRY 2020: John Roberts: A veterinarian’s mark on Cariboo history

Amy Bebawi Special to the Tribune In today’s day and age, part… Continue reading

Williams Lake Boxing Club members Dustin Norberg, Duncan McLellan and Stuart McLellan are among a small group of fighters still training at the local gym in Williams Lake. Due to COVID-19 regulations, the club is not currently accepting new members. (Greg Sabatino photo - Williams Lake Tribune)
Williams Lake boxers surviving COVID-19 punch

“We’ve been back training since they let us reopen [in late June].”

City of Williams Lake Accessibility Advisory Committee members Brenda Gordon, (from left), Linda Evans and Maureen Straza (third from left), and Mayor Walt Cobb, (far right), present Sacred Heart Catholic School acting principal Gary Mason, centre, with a certificate of recognition for accessibility improvements at the school. (Monica Lamb-Yorski photo - Williams Lake Tribune)
Sacred Heart Catholic School recognized by City of Williams Lake for accessibility improvements

The school received certificate of recognition from accessibility advisory committee

Chief Public Health Officer Dr. Theresa Tam provides an update on the COVID pandemic during a press conference in Ottawa, Friday, Nov. 13, 2020. Canada’s top doctor is warning of the increasing pressure placed on hospitals as COVID-19 case counts rise in different parts of the country. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick
VIDEO: Tam warns of increasing pressure on hospitals as COVID-19 cases continue to rise

There has been an average of more than 1,400 people in hospital each day in the past week

Mission Institution. Kevin Mills / Mission City Record.
New cases linked to site of B.C.’s largest prison COVID-19 outbreak

New outbreak could be ‘recipe for disaster’ at Mission Institution, mother of inmate warns

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

The Gitanyow Huwilp Society is one of ten B.C. Indigenous groups receiving funding this fiscal year through the Government of Canada’s Nation Rebuilding Program. (Gitanyow Hereditary Chiefs Office photo)
10 B.C. Indigenous groups get federal funding to rebuild their governance structure

Nation Rebuilding Program providing $2.6 million

(Google Maps)
COVID-19 outbreak declared at Kelowna long-term care home

One staff member has tested positive for the virus. So far, no long-term care residents.

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good
Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

Gill and Dave McIntosh on their wedding day. (Submitted photo)
Baby delivered early after Abbotsford mom becomes critically ill with COVID-19

GoFundMe campaign underway to help couple with expenses

The Tofino General Hospital has 10 in-patient beds and five stretchers. (Westerly file photo)
COVID-19: Tofino and Ucluelet kindly ask visitors from Lower Mainland to postpone trips, again

“We thank visitors from these regions for their continued support and understanding.”

The federal government is investing $2.3 million to learn more about the impacts of plastic pollution on the natural environment and human health. (Photo by THE CANADIAN PRESS)
Fed offers $2.3 million for plastics-based scientific research

Announcement made during Vancouver’s virtual Zero Waste Conference

Most Read