As a former reporter and editor at the Tribune, Diana French carries on sharing her ideas through her weekly column. (Photo submitted)

As a former reporter and editor at the Tribune, Diana French carries on sharing her ideas through her weekly column. (Photo submitted)

FRENCH CONNECTION: Skating rink welcomed

This lake one will not last long but is still worth it

The coronavirus pandemic and events in the U.S. still top the news, but there are other things happening.

The skating area cleared on Williams Lake by the city was one of the good things. When my boys were young, someone always cleared a skating spot on the lake and they spent a lot of time there.

Before the winters started getting warmer there were rinks all over the city: big ones, small ones, back yard ones, but they were a lot of work and everyone gave up when the weather stopped co-operating.

This lake one did not last long but was still worth it.

***

The announcement that Prince Harry and wife Meghan are expecting their second child and have abdicated from the Royal Family is news, but the royal issue that impacts Canadians directly is finding a new Governor General.

Canada is a constitutional monarchy. Over the years we have become more independent. Our flag was the Union Jack until the Maple Leaf became official in February, 1965. O Canada became our official anthem in 1980, before that it was God Save the King (or Queen).

READ MORE: Plastic problems

Queen Elizabeth has reigned for 69 years. She’s the only monarch most Canadians have ever known.

The Governor General is her representative. According to recent polling, Canadians are split on keeping our ties to Britain, but most were alarmed to learn about the millions of dollars it costs to keep the GGs in a royal manner, not only during their five-year term, but for life. The Royal Family costs U.K. taxpayers, too, but the royals do contribute to the economy. GGs don’t contribute much to ours. Although the job is mainly ceremonial, eliminating it would be a difficult and lengthy process. There is an alternative. What about cutting back on some of more generous benefits?

Diana French is a freelance columnist for the Tribune. She is a former Tribune editor, retired teacher, historian and book author.

 


editor@wltribune.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

ColumnistWilliams Lake

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
FOREST INK: New batteries close to industrial level applications

Just Posted

As a former reporter and editor at the Tribune, Diana French carries on sharing her ideas through her weekly column. (Photo submitted)
FRENCH CONNECTION: Skating rink welcomed

This lake one will not last long but is still worth it

A detour was in place via Mission Road Sunday, Feb. 28 following a motor vehicle incident. (Anna Fait photo)
UPDATE: Highway 97 reopened south of Williams Lake after vehicle incident Sunday morning

Williams Lake received heavy snowfall overnight Saturday

Jim Hilton pens a column on forestry each week for the Quesnel Observer.
FOREST INK: New batteries close to industrial level applications

The good news is the hope that this cost should come down each year

Researchers in B.C. say earlier than usual return of bats or dead bats can indicate trouble, such as signs of white-nose syndrome. (Cathy Koot photo)
Public help is essential for monitoring for bat disease

Anyone finding a dead bat is asked to report it to the BC Community Bat Program

Sandi Griffiths is the region’s new district manager of transportation for the Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure. (Monica Lamb-Yorski photo - Williams Lake Tribune)
New MOTI district manager takes the wheel in Williams Lake

Sandi Griffiths replaces Todd Hubner who retired recently

A health worker holds a vial of AstraZeneca vaccine to be administered to members of the police at a COVID-19 vaccination center in Mainz, Germany, Thursday, Feb. 25, 2021. The federal state of Rhineland-Palatinate, start with the vaccination of police officers in internal police vaccination centers. (Andreas Arnold/dpa via AP)
B.C. officials to unveil new details of COVID vaccination plan Monday

Seniors and health-care workers who haven’t gotten their shot are next on the list

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

(Pixabay)
Host fined $2,300 for flouting COVID rules after Vancouver police break up gender reveal party

Police said party host showed ‘terrible judgement’

An investigation is underway after a man was shot and killed by Tofino RCMP in Opitsaht. (Black Press Media file photo)
Man shot and killed by RCMP near Tofino, police watchdog investigating

Investigation underway by Independent Investigations Office of British Columbia.

B.C. Supreme Court in Vancouver on Tuesday December 11, 2018. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
B.C.’s compromise on in-person worship at three churches called ‘absolutely unacceptable’

Would allow outdoor services of 25 or less by Langley, Abbotsford and Chilliwack churches

Baldy Mountain Resort was shut down on Saturday after a fatal workplace accident. (Baldy Mountain picture)
70-year-old man killed in a workplace accident at Okanagan ski resort

BC Coroner and WorkSafe BC are investigating

Jasmine and Gwen Donaldson are part of the CAT team working to reduce stigma for marginalized groups in Campbell River. Photo by Marc Kitteringham, Campbell River Mirror
Jasmine’s story: Stigma can be the hardest hurdle for those overcoming addiction

Recovering B.C. addict says welcome, connection and community key for rebuilding after drug habit

A Vancouver restaurant owner was found guilty of violating B.C.’s Human Rights Code by discriminating against customers on the basis of their race. (Pixabay)
Vancouver restaurant owner ordered to pay $4,000 to customers after racist remark

Referring to patrons as ‘you Arabs’ constitutes discrimination under B.C.’s Human Rights Code, ruling deems

Nanaimo children’s author and illustrator Lindsay Ford’s latest book is ‘Science Girl.’ (Photo courtesy Lindsay Ford)
B.C. children’s writer encourages girls to pursue the sciences in new book

Lindsay Ford is holding a virtual launch for latest book, ‘Science Girl’

Most Read