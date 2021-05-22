As a former reporter and editor at the Tribune, Diana French carries on sharing her ideas through her weekly column. (Photo submitted)

FRENCH CONNECTION: Scout Island serves its purpose well

The city council of the day hung tough and went with the “birds lovers”

Three local politicians are on the new board of the North Central Local Government Association (NCLGA).

Congratulations to Steve Forseth, Cariboo Regional District (CRD) Area D Director, who will serve as first vice-president, City Coun. Sheila Boehm, 2nd vice-president and CRD Area E Director Angie Delainey, regional representative.

The NCLGA is a non-profit, non-partisan association of all the elected officials in north central B.C. The group works to connect communities, identify common challenges and facilitate positive change.

***

Counter productive? Construction on the Trans Mountain pipeline was paused recently to protect nesting hummingbirds. At the same time, farmers, including blueberry farmers in the Lower Mainland, are still using a pesticide, introduced in the 1990s, that damages the little birds.

Speaking of birds, there has been some conversation lately about improving Scout Island.

Some would like to see changes made. Others don’t. Let me start by saying I think the island is one of our major attractions. I spent a lot of time at Scout Island when my boys, and later the grandchildren, were young. I have lunch there as often as possible.

Once there was a public campsite instead of the Nature Centre: great for tourists but not so great for locals. There was a lot of controversy over changing the ‘nature’ of the site in the early 70s when the Nature Centre was first proposed, but the city council of the day hung tough and went with the “birds lovers.”

READ MORE: Mixed messages

While it may not create a whole lot of jobs, the island not only attracts tourists, it serves locals well, too.

***

Cheugy is a newish word used to describe a man or woman who is not quite basic, not quite uncool but not trendy, and slightly out of touch (as if they just missed the memo.)

Methinks there are quite a few of us Cheugys.

Diana French is a freelance columnist for the Tribune. She is a former Tribune editor, retired teacher, historian and book author.

 


