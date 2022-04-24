FRENCH CONNECTION: Review of Interior Health needed

As a former reporter and editor at the Tribune, Diana French carries on sharing her ideas through her weekly column. (Photo submitted)

For some years there have been people in the Williams Lake area who have no family doctor. I don’t know how many doctors and health workers have left their jobs here. I do know it’s a big worry in the community. No one has known what to do, but Dr. Dan Brosseuk’s recent resignation and his reasons for it may trigger some action.

The present 20-year-old regional health services system based in Kelowna is a legacy from former Premier Gordon Campbell, and it’s past due for review.

Hospitals used to be operated by elected local boards who knew what was going on in their communities. Kelowna can be a long way away from Williams Lake.

The doctor shortage is province-wide. It existed before COVID-19. The pandemic made things worse. I do understand that health care isn’t a municipal responsibility, but if city citizens are being short-changed in health matters, as we certainly are, I think the city can do more than pass the buck to the province.

Under the circumstances, residents will forgive councillors for taking on the extra job. The Cariboo Regional District directors of areas that are in the Interior Health region should be involved too.

Where to begin? My wish would be for the city to appoint a researcher and/or committee that could get to the bottom of things and find out who or what is responsible for the local problems.

Interview the people who leave, and those who stay but are afraid to speak out. If council is going to do something they need to act quickly. Civic elections are in October. If council decides it can’t act, hopefully some other group will.

The B.C. government recently added big bucks to subsidize training for more nurses and veterinarians. What about training for more medical doctors?

