FRENCH CONNECTION: Oh deer, and no more Kleenex

With all the news happening lately nothing should surprise us, but I was startled the other day to hear new complaints about the deer population in the city. We have more of the animals all the time as one thing or another chases them out of their habitat. City residents are used to them munching on lawns or strolling down the street ignoring traffic. They’ve been wrecking gardens for years but the latest complaints are worrisome. It seems they’re getting cranky and attacking dogs. What will be next? Will they start attacking us if we get in their way?

•••

Canada’s latest try to stop people from smoking is putting health warnings on individual cigarettes. Will it deter many smokers? In 1965, half the Canadian population used tobacco. Now it’s 13 per cent. Puffers cost our health system $6 billion annually.

I believe you need to be highly motivated to stop smoking. I started smoking cigarettes in my late teens, but 50 years ago when my doctor told me if I wanted to keep my voice I’d better quit, I quit.

•••

Another change in our lives. No more Kleenex. It’s been around as long as I can remember. The company cited a number of reasons for dropping Canada off its list. Sniff sniff.

•••

There are heroes galore among B.C.’s wildfire fighters, but what do you call the people who removed fire fighting equipment (pumps, hoses, an ATV) from several BC Wildfire Service locations in the Scotch Creek area? According to reports, in one instance crews had to replace the equipment four times in two days.

•••

News we didn’t really need. COVID is still hanging around. You can catch it twice and there are two new variants.

•••

I’ll end with a happy hope. Maybe September will be a friendlier month.

Diana French is a former Tribune editor.

Opinion