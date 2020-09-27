FRENCH CONNECTION: New legislature will have many new faces

Monica Lamb-Yorski photo

Monday’s announcement of a provincial election didn’t come as any surprise, but it won’t be welcome in all quarters. One thing for sure, the campaigning won’t be traditional, given the COVID restrictions. Whoever wins, the new legislature will have at least 15 new faces, as seven NDP MLAs, six Liberals, and two independents are retiring.

Those who need lab work at Cariboo Memorial Hospital will be relieved to know the problem of booking appointments is being addressed. As someone who needs monthly blood tests, all I can say is hallelujah. I and three other family members needed lab work recently. The three tried for several days to book appointments with no luck.

The booking hours are 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., not convenient for working people when you can’t get through quickly, so I took on the task.

Started phoning right at 11 a.m., I called every five or 10 minutes and finally got through at 1:10 p.m. Once connected with a person instead of a recording, everything was fine.

Dozens of people don’t have a doctor, their choices are go to emergency or 100 Mile. The help wanted list for health services personnel here is a long one. Let’s hope we get one of the Primary Health Centres.

***

Fun news. GGS#4, Deakin Hoyer, who will be six next month, is starting his biking career early. He has been sponsored by a major bike company, STACYC. He was spotted riding his electric bike on his dad’s Instagram account earlier this month.

The sponsorship includes a new bike, a T-shirt, stickers, and he’ll be featured on the company’s media.

Encouraging News. For the fourth year in a row, Canada ranks No. 1 in the world for quality of life, second most beautiful.

Diana French is a freelance columnist for the Tribune. She is a former Tribune editor, retired teacher, historian and book author.

Most Read