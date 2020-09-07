FRENCH CONNECTION: Minor inconvenience now better than long-term consequences

The lines of cars went smoothly and safely, and the food was just right

The Rotary Drive Thru breakfast on Saturday was well organized as Rotary cookouts always are.

The lines of cars went smoothly and safely, and the food was just right.

My companions and I went to Scout Island, one of my favourite places, to eat our scrambled eggs, crisp bacon and pancakes. Great way to start the day.

No hockey games Thursday to distract from U.S. president Donald Trump’s acceptance speech. Every major TV channel, American and Canadian, carried his 70 minute tirade. I watched as much as I could stand. The president sounded more like a challenger than the incumbent. According to him, Joe Biden is responsible for all the woes — crime, riots, economy, etc. and the only way to save the country from the Democrats creating even more disasters is to re-elect Mr. Trump. When he wasn’t dumping on Biden, he was bragging about himself. He claims to be the best president the U.S. has ever had. He gave a truly remarkable performance.

The Canadian political scene doesn’t have the same drama but we do have moments. Right now all eyes are on the new Conservative leader, Erin O’Toole. It will be interesting to watch as he collects diverse citizens into his Big Tent, and to find out who he wants to take Canada back from.

So far two local men are interested in taking over Donna Barnett’s place in the next provincial election. Whoever replaces her will have a hard act to follow.

The everlasting story of COVID-19 still dominates world news. Hoax or whatever, the pandemic seems to be escalating. It’s a perfect recipe for economic distress and social unrest, but the new normal won’t go away until we all start working together to make it go away. Surely some inconvenience now is better than the pandemic lasting for years.

Diana French is a freelance columnist for the Tribune. She is a former Tribune editor, retired teacher, historian and book author.

