FRENCH CONNECTION: May arrived swiftly

It’s May already. The months are flying by. Dandelions are everywhere. They may be a weed, but they sure brighten up the world on a cloudy day.

Premier John Horgan’s use of a bad word in the legislature last week was an attention getter. The particular word was considered taboo but it’s becoming commonplace in today’s society, especially on Facebook. There were mixed reviews of the premier’s blurt.

The general opinion is it was inappropriate for the legislature. Horgan apologized but what was missing from the discussions is what triggered his outburst – what’s been called “relentless” and even childish heckling from the Opposition. Given that Question Period can be gong shows at times in both provincial and federal governments, it’s a wonder anyone noticed Horgan’s boo-boo.

We like to think we’re a civilized society, but you’d never know it from the behaviour of some our senior elected politicians. It seems to be required that they lose their manners once they’re elected, especially when they’re in Opposition. It’s nothing new, sad to say, but if our elected representatives don’t respect each other, how can they expect us to respect them?

Had a drive out to Rudy Johnson’s bridge one day last week, hadn’t been out that way for years. I thought I knew what a wildfire ravaged area looked like but coming up the hill away from the bridge you have a view of the whole valley, both sides of the river.

All you can see is tall burnt black sticks, not much underbrush growing yet. It’s really a scary sight. Weather forecasters say this summer will be a hot one.

That means it could be a good year for wildfires. I really, really hope they’re wrong.

Question. Isn’t there any way to make use of those burned trees?

