FRENCH CONNECTION: Manitoba elects Indigenous premier

Wab Kinew says he wants to be the “best” Premier in the country

Big news in Canada last week was Manitoba electing our first Aboriginal Premier and an NDP’er in these right-wing times.

All smiles, Wab Kinew says he wants to be the “best” Premier in the country. I hope he keeps his smile – it’s a relief from the yapping we get from some of our leaders.

No matter how “best” they are to start with, most premiers end up forgotten, especially if they’re defeated. A few, like B.C.’s John Horgan, quit while they’re ahead.

Some get a park or something named after them, but except for the occasional mention in the media, most just disappear. This is true for politicians at all levels. Williams Lake has had some special mayors and councillors but few are commemorated.

All the politicians I’ve known ran for office because they believed they could do something to make things better for the public. Most of them did, but we don’t show much appreciation for the time they took from their lives to serve us. We know how to blame and complain but we’re really short on thank yous.

We don’t hear much Cariboo Regional District news, less about school district. We do hear from and about our MLA and some city councillors. Things were fairly routine in the city, giving the new council time to settle in, but last week two big issues hit the agenda, the land slippage at Terra Ridge and the emergency room incident at the hospital.

Health care may not be a city nor CRD responsibility, but public safety is. Our councillors and CRD directors have to dig in their heels and demand answers as to why things are wrong with our health system and ensure everything gets working right again. If they’re successful, we might be grateful enough to thank them in some way.

