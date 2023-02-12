FRENCH CONNECTION: Long-term care focus of B.C. survey

Another newsy week.

Serious problems in some of Canada’s long-term care homes were revealed during the COVID pandemic when hundreds of senior residents died. The federal government has released new standards designed to ensure our long-term facilities provide better care to their residents. Unfortunately the new standards are voluntary. Let’s hope the provinces mandate them.

Seniors who wish to participate in a survey to determine what seniors need for housing in Williams Lake can get copies of the survey at the Seniors Activity Centre, Cariboo Memorial Recreation Complex, and city hall.

The official report on last year’s Freedom Convoy protest in Ottawa reveals it was anything but peaceful for the residents who were besieged by the three-week occupation of their streets. There were ugly incidents. The authorities, including the police, don’t come out too well in the report either.

A few weeks ago, the federal government was defending its proposed amendment to Bill C-21, which would have banned a huge number of guns used by Canadian hunters, farmers and sports shooters.

Prime Minister Trudeau said the move was necessary to control gun violence. When opponents howled, saying the amendments went too far, he withdrew them.

Now, according to reports, the opponents, including Opposition Leader Pierre Poilievre, are denigrating Trudeau for his flip flop. It takes courage for politicians to backtrack on a decision. PP & co. should be happy, and they should work with the government to find ways to curb the abuse of firearms without discombobulating the legitimate gun users.

Good News.

Congratulations to Coleen Duggan for receiving the BC Rodeo Association’s 2022 Lifetime Achievement award. Coleen, now a resident of Savona, is originally from Anahim Lake.

She is well known and respected as a horse trainer, retired business owner, second generation cowgirl and top barrel racer.

Diana French is a former Tribune editor and book author.

Do you have a comment about this story? email:

editor@wltribune.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

ColumnistWilliams Lake