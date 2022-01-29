FRENCH CONNECTION: Let’s hope someone will take over organizing Stampede parade

As a former reporter and editor at the Tribune, Diana French carries on sharing her ideas through her weekly column. (Photo submitted)

Thanks to Williams Lake Daybreak Rotary Club members for years of putting on the annual Stampede parade.

While the parades have changed somewhat from the old days, they never disappoint, and they’ve continued as a main event for Stampede activities.

I haven’t missed one in over 50 years and my great-grandchildren now enjoy them as much as their parents and grandparents did.

I’ve attended as a watcher, sometimes participant, never helped putting on, but I do know the amount of work involved in producing the event.

If there is a Stampede this year, let’s hope there is a group willing, able, and brave enough to take over the responsibility of the parade tradition.

Millionaires call on governments worldwide to ‘tax us now’

That headline certainly caught my eye. A group of wealthy people, the Patriotic Millionaires, Millionaires for Humanity and Tax, is calling on every country to tax the rich in order to “restore society’s trust in the face of an unjust international tax system.”

Over a hundred millionaires/ billionaires, including five from Canada, say the current tax system is rigged in their favour and needs to be rewritten to make taxation fairer for hard-working people, and restore trust in politics.

In an open letter to world leaders attending the online meeting of the Economic Forum Summit, the group is asking governments to lessen the gap between rich and poor.

Studies say a progressive wealth tax starting at two per cent for those with more than US$5 million and rising to five per cent for billionaires could raise US$2.52 trillion, “enough globally to lift 2.3 billion people out of poverty and guarantee health care and social protection for all low and lower -middle class individuals. Tax us, the rich, and tax us now,” the Patriotic Millionaires say.

Diana French is a freelance columnist for the Tribune. She is a former Tribune editor, retired teacher, historian and book author.

Do you have a comment about this story? email:

editor@wltribune.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Williams Lake