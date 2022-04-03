FRENCH CONNECTION: Keeping up with latest news

As new events keep pushing yesterday’s news off the headlines, some matters get lost or ignored. We agonize about COVID and fallout from the Russian/Ukrainian conflict, but forget about the environmental crisis. Polls show the majority of Canadians are concerned about climate change, but it isn’t high on the federal or provincial government’s agendas.

Big events, like the floods, fires and extreme heat get attention, other issues, like air quality, go relatively unnoticed. Williams Lake’s air quality has been an issue on and off for the 52 years I’ve lived here. Remember the fly ash from beehive burners? Turns out that was just a nuisance compared to the fine particulates generated by smoke, road dust, etc. that cause serious health problems. PurpleAir monitors, installed recently in various spots in Williams Lake by a citizen’s project, are proving their worth by showing high risk air quality times and warning people with health issues.

Another event, not earth shattering, but important for Canadians, is the agreement between Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and NDP leader Jagmeet Singh which, if it works, should keep the Liberals in office until 2025. This throws a monkey wrench into any plans the Conservatives may have had for ousting the Liberals with a non-confidence vote. That could be a good thing. For instance the government can focus on dealing with all the current challenges without worrying about political games. The other parties might even find ways to influence the LIB/NDP partnership if they try tact instead of bombast.

The last two Conservative leaders spent more time attacking the Liberals than in telling how they would do things better. The new leader will have time to get all party members singing the same song and to come up with policies and programs that give Canadian voters a clear choice.

