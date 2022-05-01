FRENCH CONNECTION: Keeping an eye on political races

As a former reporter and editor at the Tribune, Diana French carries on sharing her ideas through her weekly column. (Photo submitted)

Sorry to hear of NHL legend Guy Lafleur’s death last week. He was something special.

•••

There are so many scams on the phone and internet it’s difficult knowing what’s a real deal. I’m beginning to think there are none. The latest suspicious post I’ve gotten claimed to be from a collection agency for charitable donations.

The post said the agency had received donations from 48 of my friends in honour of my birthday, and it asked me to choose where I wanted the money to go. It had a long list of groups ranging from the cancer society to some I’ve never heard of. It named two of the people who had already donated. One was a granddaughter, who had not, the other a casual friend who would have no reason to send me a present. When I didn’t respond to two posts, whoever it was gave up.

•••

There is no shortage of political news.

It’s a bit early to get excited about municipal elections, but nationally there’s the Conservative leadership race, Ontario’s election in June, and Alberta Conservatives are in the process of deciding if they want to keep Jason Kenney as their premier.

In B.C., it’s a by-election this month with the BC Liberals hoping to get their newly chosen leader Kevin Falcon elected to the legislature. In one way or another, the results of these events will have some impact on all of us.

•••

I attended the Snowed In Comedy Tour performance on Saturday. The Gibraltar room was packed. The comedians were funny and well received. This was the first gathering in Williams Lake I’ve attended in over 50 years that I didn’t know anyone who was there.

My son, his wife and I were the only people in the audience wearing masks. Nobody commented.



