FRENCH CONNECTION: If you don’t vote, don’t complain

The world scene is worrisome. Extreme weather is killing people, causing hardships, and costing trillions of dollars in structural damage. World leaders are flirting with nuclear war. Either way, our future doesn’t look too promising, and our leaders either don’t know what to do, or know, and won’t do it.

Meantime, Cariboo weather is good and our leaders behaving. Enjoy while you can.

I’ve been voting for every level of government for 70 years and have seen many politicians come and go. My dad, a WWI veteran, used to say if you don’t vote, don’t complain. As a born complainer, I took him seriously.

It’s nine days to B.C.’s civic elections. Some communities will see big changes. In Lytton, the mayor and three of the four incumbent councillors decided to pack it in, so that community will have a very new government. In Williams Lake we have some new candidates, some old, so it could go either way, or a mixture.

Everyone has their own method of choosing a candidate. I have a check list. I hope every politician at every level will;• Do the homework and look at all sides of an issue before making a decision.• Weigh the potential long term pain versus the short term gain of any decision.• Have the courage to speak out at meetings or in public for or against an issue, even if it means going against popular opinion.• Have a sense of humour.

Some voters may not know they don’t have to choose someone for every city council seat. You can vote for “up to” six. That means you can pick only one if you want to. I’ve often wondered what the results would be if every voter chose only one candidate. Would the results be much different?

