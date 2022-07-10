FRENCH CONNECTION: Horgan stepping down a surprise

As a former reporter and editor at the Tribune, Diana French carries on sharing her ideas through her weekly column. (Photo submitted)

It didn’t rain on the parade, and all went well with Williams Lake getting back in the saddle again after two year’s absence. People were having a great time until the end. Someone shooting in a crowd is no one’s idea of fun.

I’m writing this on Monday and don’t know the details, but according to reports, the evacuation of thousands of spectators from the grandstands went smoothly. Stampede directors, emergency services and the RCMP responded quickly, and announcer Tyson Pietsch deserves a medal for his clear, calm instructions to the crowd. But what a way to end the 94th celebration of our pride and joy. I hope people remember the fun, not the shooting.

My participation in Stampede events was one outdoor breakfast, but all I’ve heard is praise of the events. Congratulations and thanks to the many volunteers who made it a success.

•••

John Horgan’s stepping down as B.C.’s Premier came as a surprise to most of us. In spite of his critics he’s high in public opinion polls, but if he isn’t feeling up to it he’s wise to quit while he’s ahead and give his successor time before the next election. I agree we need more younger people in politics – at all levels of government.

I’m sorry we won’t have a new provincial museum. Certainly there are other urgent needs, but no one squawks about money spent on the Olympics or subsidizing large corporations so why not spend on something that will give pleasure – and educate people— for mega years?

•••

I’m happy the Sedin twins, Hendrik and Daniel, along with Roberto Luongo, were inducted into the Hockey Hall of Fame. The twins are such nice guys along with being great hockey players. Luongo, was one of the winningest goalies in NHL history.

