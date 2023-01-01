FRENCH CONNECTION: Happy New Year

It’s almost 2023. This month’s namesake is the Roman god Janus, who had two faces looking in opposite directions. January has two faces, one looking back, one looking forward.

Some good things happened in 2022, but polls indicate Canadians believe it was worse than 2021, which was considered worse than 2020.

So what about 2023?

Probably more of the same. Locally we mostly missed last year’s weather horrors, but we’ve had our share of the other woes, like the everlasting COVID, and scientists keep warning us Climate Change really is real. There are so many threatening issues. The world is not a happy place.

Countries don’t like each other, citizens are too often angry about something or with each other. So how can we ensure 2023 isn’t another worse year?

We depend on our elected officials at the different levels of government to run the show, but we’re rarely satisfied with what they do, or what they don’t do. Opposing politicians, especially at the higher levels of government, are so busy trying to out -yap each other they seldom put their differences aside and work together. We need more togetherness to take positive action to fix the social, economic and environmental problems that beset us.

What if more of us got more actively involved? The least we could do is get out and vote in elections, too few of us do. Protesting attracts attention, but isn’t very productive. Instead, how about putting that time, money and effort into choosing a political party that suits you (there are plenty to pick from) and working to get it elected? It’s much easier to blame, complain and grouch, but look where that’s gotten us.

Whatever, I wish everyone a Happy New Year, one that’s better than 2022.

