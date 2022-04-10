FRENCH CONNECTION: Environmental news lost in the shuffle

As a former reporter and editor at the Tribune, Diana French carries on sharing her ideas through her weekly column. (Photo submitted)

I really do hope some news stories will hang around for awhile. The Indigenous communities’ recent meeting with Pope Francis in Rome and locally with Prime Minister Justin Trudeau are steps forward in the Truth and Reconciliation process. It would be nice to continue to be informed.

It’s popular today to blame the Mainstream Media and the Internet for reporting selectively and not always accurately. The MSM has always decided what is newsworthy and what isn’t. Those who use the Internet to spread news have their own points to push.

Neither source is always right. My complaint is there’s little environmental news. There’s plenty of information available but unless it’s a disaster that damages land and people, it gets little notice.

One example of selectivity was mentioned by syndicated columnist George Monbiot who notes that in March, the Arctic saw a 30C temperature while it was 40C in Antarctica.

It’s been called “the most terrifying event scientists have ever recorded.” It was barely mentioned anywhere, but the story of one celebrity slapping another one hit the headlines everywhere.

A B.C. story that deserves some attention is Howard Breen’s 25-day hunger strike to call attention to the devastation of the province’s old growth timber.

Mr. Breen, a long time B.C. activist, is president of Extinction Rebellion, a group that protests often ignored issues. He says we build huge museums to preserve historical relics, and galleries to protect the art work and books we cherish, but we don’t value or preserve our historical forests.

Although Canadians are getting more concerned about climate change, governments seem reluctant to do anything about it. The federal Liberals recently announced it’s latest environment policies. Former plans fell by the wayside, but maybe, just maybe, this one is for real. Time will tell.

Do you have a comment about this story? email:

editor@wltribune.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

OpinionWilliams Lake