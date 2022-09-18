FRENCH CONNECTION: Election challenges ahead

As expected Pierre Poilievre was elected leader of the Conservative Party

As a former reporter and editor at the Tribune, Diana French carries on sharing her ideas through her weekly column. (Photo submitted)

For most of us, Queen Elizabeth’s death was met with sorrow and respect (awe?) for her years of service.

Even anti-monarchists have to admit she was a remarkable person. After 73 years calling him Prince, we’ll have to get used to calling Charles “King” instead.

His first speech as King was both kingly and appropriate. Some are tired of the endless media coverage of the Royals, but it is a welcome change from the tales of wars, stabbings, assaults etcetera that are the usual media fare.

As expected, Pierre Poilievre was elected leader of the federal Conservative Party. Is this good news or bad news for those who aren’t Conservatives?

He may do well, or he may end up making Justin Trudeau look good.

In local news, four people want to be mayor of Williams Lake, five current councillors and five newcomers are vying for six council positions.

One challenger isn’t a stranger to local politics. For the last four years Angie Delainey has served as a Cariboo Regional District Area Director and as a school Trustee.

She’s been acclaimed as a trustee, but is being challenged for her CRD seat and is running also for city councillor. She’s a brave lady to want to do all three.

The school board election is so unusual it’s almost history-making because there hardly is an election. Six of the seven trustees are acclaimed. The Williams Lake city seat has three candidates.

CRD has the usual mix of those acclaimed and challengers. Chair Margo Wagner is acclaimed.

In the Williams Lake fringe area, Steve Forseth and Maureen Labourdais are unopposed. The two Chilcotin directors are challenged.

Kerry Cook isn’t the only ex-politician seeking a comeback. Donna Barnett, former 100 Mile mayor and MLA, is running for 100 Mile city council.

