Diana French pens a weekly column for the Williams Lake Tribune. (Monica Lamb-Yorski photo - Williams Lake Tribune)

FRENCH CONNECTION: Correcting political wrongs

Two recent political events may make a difference in world affairs. In my opinion they are steps in the correct direction. Can’t say “right” direction because the steps aren’t headed that way.

The election in Brazil saw left-leaning former president Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva winning the position back from his bitter rival, the very right wing Jair Bolsonaro. Lula won with a tiny majority but he did win.

Closer to home, polls predicted the new Republican party (Trump supporters) would sweep the mid-term elections in the USA. They didn’t. The Democrats didn’t sweep either, but they held their own. Both elections leave their nations divided and one wonders about the future of former president Donald Trump.

•••

Congratulations to Nits’ilin (Chief) Joe Alphonse on receiving his Honorary Doctor of Laws (LLD) from the University of Victoria in recognition of his “tireless fight, “ along with the Tsilhqot’in Nation, to get recognition of Indigenous law, title and jurisdiction in Canada.

Chief Alphonse, who comes from a long line of hereditary leaders, is serving his seventh term as Chief of Tl’etinqox (Anaham First Nation) He has received numerous awards, including the Order of BC.

•••

Something kind of sick happened with the Remembrance Day poppy. For 100 years the symbol has honoured veterans who died, who served, and who continue to serve in wars.

The Royal Canadian Legion has a trademark protecting the flower’s design, it can’t be used for profit from consumer products, apparel, art, or commemorative items or their packaging without authorization.

Funds raised from selling Legion poppies directly benefit veterans and their families. Funds raised in violation of the trademark do not.

According to the Legion’s website, there were “at least” 1,600 trademark violations this year. Disrespecting veterans is pretty tacky. Don’t they understand? Or care?

Diana French is a former editor of the Williams Lake Tribune and book author.

Williams Lake

