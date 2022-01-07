FRENCH CONNECTION: Climate, cranberries and hope for the New Year

Last year we had great hopes for 2021 but it’s been worse t

As a former reporter and editor at the Tribune, Diana French carries on sharing her ideas through her weekly column. (Photo submitted)

Few are delighted with the traditional Cariboo Chilcotin weather we’ve been having. An unpleasant ending to an unpleasant year but, it can do what COVID restrictions haven’t, it keeps people home.

Why do we always expect the incoming year to be better than the one outgoing? Last year we had great hopes for 2021 but it’s been worse than 2020.

The pandemic kept getting new ideas, the weather was deadly, and many more people died from both, along with drug overdoses. As for the weather, has it changed anyone’s mind about climate change?

We blame the senior governments for not being prepared for the disasters, and we expect them to fix everything, but we don’t like the rules when they do, and we squawk because they’re spending too much of our money.

So what about 2022? I guess it’s up to us.

We need to have a look at our own contributions to the problems. If we can’t make things better we’ll just have to accept the new normal.

So what is it, will we continue to whine and protest? Accept business as usual and blame everyone else for the problems? Will any of us run for public office so we can take some responsibility for making things better?

I guess we’ll find out. In the meantime, put your worries away and have a Happy New Year’s Day, and never give up hope that 2022 could bring good times.

On a lighter note. I had two Christmas dinners, good traditional dinners, except there was no cranberry sauce with either of them.

I don’t like to be picky, but turkey dinner without cranberry sauce is almost, not quite,but almost like bread with no butter. I was told cranberries were hard to find this year.

Is this the new normal?

