FRENCH CONNECTION: City residents ready to embrace Halloween

Happy news that Halloween celebrations are going ahead in spite of the pandemic. Private yards, in town and out, are sporting spooky decorations, the city is going ahead with the traditional fireworks event at the Stampede Grounds, and trick and treaters are bound to be out and about.

When it comes to decorations, the Lucier spectacular on 9th Avenue is hard to beat, and a smaller one on Western caught my eye.

A huge spider hanging from the roof by the front door has a small skeleton caught in its net. It looks ready to add to its collection by pouncing on whoever gets near.

Halloween is fun.

This everlasting pandemic is not.

Twelve cases of COVID declared at Deni House.

I know people in the community who either have it, have had it, or have recently tested positive. There must be dozens more.

Workers, who lose their jobs because they won’t get vaccinated, won’t be happy to hear they may not qualify for unemployment insurance.

COVID news is taking attention away from another catastrophe – climate change.

The pandemic caught us off guard, but experts have been warning for decades of a pending climate crisis and we still aren’t ready for it. Many don’t believed it, probably because we don’t want to. Scientist say the “tipping point” is coming sooner than they predicted.

The UN’s COP26, the word’s largest ever climate change conference, will be held Oct. 31 to Nov. 12 in Glasgow.

Let’s hope it will result in “doing” something, not just more talking, as Queen Elizabeth fears might happen.

Another threat to our lifestyles (and freedoms) is that the cost of living will likely be wicked this winter. Food costs are climbing already.

Most of us aren’t ready for that either, and who will we blame for it?

