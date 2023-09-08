FRENCH CONNECTION: Cigarette butts anyone?

Some people in Williams Lake need a special thank you from the community, and one of those folks is Wilber Saunders. Mr. Saunders spends much of his time picking up garbage from city streets and byways. The trash includes buckets of cigarette butts – obviously many people are still smoking.

Besides being a super cleaner-upper, Mr. Saunders is an excellent photographer, and he captures city scenes on film — we have a goodly number of picturesque spots in town. I especially like his photos of birds (on Facebook.)

Thank you, Mr. Saunders.

•••

According to reports, Pierre Poilievre cancelled a trip to B.C. because of the disruption our wildfires are causing. I don’t blame him. All he could do is observe the damage first hand. He doesn’t need to visit to blame Trudeau for it and then promise if he were Prime Minister he’d get them put out.

There is disagreement about what is causing the wildfires. A generally accepted explanation is climate change, but some believe it’s a weather cycle that will pass. The wildfire service says fires are started by humans or lightning strikes. Another explanation has popped up — that the fires are created by space lasers and these Direct Energy Weapons (DEWS) are leaving scorched spots where they hit the ground.

Take your pick.

So far, the Cariboo has escaped the fires raging in other parts of the province and country, but our time could come. Meantime, it sounds petty to grouse about the smoke, but it can be disastrous to those of us with respiratory problems. Besides, it takes the joy from bright sunny days and it’s everywhere, it even sneaks into buildings.

Our hearts go out to the firefighters. Where would we be without them? How can they ever be thanked and rewarded enough?

Don’t miss out on reading the latest local, provincial and national news offered at the Williams Lake Tribune. Sign up for our free newsletter here.

Column