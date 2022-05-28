FRENCH CONNECTION: Chief Joe Alphonse is right

There should be an independent investigation into the issues at CMH

As a former reporter and editor at the Tribune, Diana French carries on sharing her ideas through her weekly column. (Photo submitted)

The redevelopment of the Cariboo Memorial Hospital building is good news, but how will it help the current problems with staffing and service to patients? Chief Joe Alphonse is right in calling for an independent investigation into the issues at CMH. Nothing will change until we know who’s accountable. Is it the province? Interior Health? Local management? All three?

Local governments should get the ball rolling by creating a committee to do the investigating. A committee likely would get an earful – both good and bad – from the communities served by CMH.

Some people in B.C. are angry about the province’s plan to replace the Victoria museum for $789 million. They argue the money would be better spent on education, hospitals, etc. Nobody seems to have noticed the province’s introduction of a new royalty system that over the next two years will end many oil and gas subsidies and bring in some $200 million a year in revenue. That should help pay for education, health, even a new museum

We do live in interesting times. Everything that could go wrong in the world seems to be going wrong, but nothing stops the political wheels from turning. At the moment, politicians are divided between the left-leaning and those leaning right, plus the extremes of both.

In Australia, the left-leaning Labor party ousted the right-wing Liberal/National Coalition. Climate change was the big issue.

There has been a change in Canada too. In a surprise move Alberta’s right wing Premier Jason Kenny is resigning because only a bare majority of party members supported his leadership.

The federal Conservative Opposition is holding it’s third leadership race since 2015. The candidates might heed the Kenny story. Ontario Conservative Premier Doug Ford hopes to win his election, but maybe more changes coming?

