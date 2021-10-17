FRENCH CONNECTION: Accolades for Fin Donnelly

MLA for Coquitlam-Burke Mountain will be inducted into Fraser River Hall of Fame

As a former reporter and editor at the Tribune, Diana French carries on sharing her ideas through her weekly column. (Photo submitted)

Counting our blessings. So far our autumn has been fine, weather-wise.

•••

Fin Donnelly will be inducted into the Fraser River Hall of Fame on Nov. 9.

An MP for 10 years and now MLA for Coquitlam-Burke Mountain, Donnelly is known as a marathon swimmer / environmentalist.

Beginning in 1990, he swam thousands of kilometres in B.C. lakes (including ours), rivers, Georgia Strait (four times) and Juan de Fuca Strait.

His message was to call attention to how pollution, development and climate change were threatening B.C.’s waterways, and to encourage people to become environmentally active.

Williams Lakers will remember his Swim For Life in 1995.

He spent three weeks swimming the Fraser River (1,400 km), stopping at communities along the way, encouraging residents to recognize how important this river is to their lives. We were one of the communities that welcomed him. A year later Donnelly founded the Rivershed Society of BC and some of us became members.

As a politician Donnelly has continued his advocacy in many ways, from founding the All-Party Oceans Caucus, to serving as the NDP’s Fisheries and Oceans critic, and he introduced numerous bills to protect B.C. coastal waters.

READ MORE: Cariboo Chilcotin residents inspired on 2019 Rivershed Fraser River journey

•••

Did you know?

The provincial government is working on a pilot project to have mental health-trained personnel respond to mental health crises calls instead of the police. The project is being led by the B.C. Branch of the Canadian Mental Health Association.

The B.C. Human Rights Tribunal dismissed complaints against Dr. Henry and Premier Horgan over the COVID vaccine card.

It seems Justin Trudeau isn’t officially prime minister until Oct 18. A group —Peoples of the Salmon — is preparing a petition asking the Governor General to give Notice of Denial/Removal of Consent to prevent him from taking office.

READ MORE: Justin Trudeau ‘regrets’ trip to Tofino on National Day for Truth and Reconciliation



news@wltribune.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Diana French is a freelance columnist for the Tribune. She is former editor, retired teacher, historian and book author.

Williams Lake