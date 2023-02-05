FRENCH CONNECTION: A little of this and that

In case you haven’t noticed, food prices have jumped up 11 per cent from last year

Lots of news in January, local and otherwise.

More unmarked gravesites were found on the former St. Joseph’s Mission property, adding another page to the sorry story of residential schools. On a more positive note, the federal government will pay $10,000 compensation to former Indigenous students who attended federal day schools that, like the residential schools, were aimed at abolishing their language and culture.

•••

B.C. is the only jurisdiction in Canada to decriminalize hard drugs. British Columbians will be able to possess, but not sell, small amounts of opioids, cocaine, ecstasy, and meth for personal use without being charged with an offense. The idea is to do something to control drug abuse. A step in the right direction, or not?

•••

In case you haven’t noticed, food prices have jumped up 11 per cent from last year. The Canadian Food Price Report 2023 is predicting an additional 5 to 7 per cent increase coming up this year.

Only in the USA. There are 120 guns for every 100 Americans, according to a Swiss small arms survey. The United States is the only nation that has more guns than people.

•••

If the COVID pandemic is over, how come two teenagers in my family currently have the disease?

•••

One news story of specific interest to Williams Lake city residents. At last week’s council meeting there was what you might call a lively discussion on the subject of a grant for the Chamber of Commerce. The issue wasn’t the grant itself, it seems everybody loves the Chamber, but councillors disagreed on the timing of granting the grant.

Mayor Rathor and Councillor Nelson, the two council veterans, got a bit testy with each other.

I hope this was a one-off, not a sign of things to come when matters of larger financial significance go before council.

