Vice President-elect Kamala Harris speaks as she and President-elect Joe Biden introduce their nominees and appointees to key national security and foreign policy posts at The Queen theater, Tuesday, Nov. 24, 2020, in Wilmington, Del. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)

FOREST INK: Will more women in prominent positions change the power structure?

We saw some of the highest lumber prices ever in spite of economic collapse in many sectors

2020 has been a year of unexpected changes.

In the forest industry we saw some of the highest lumber prices ever in spite of economic collapse in many sectors due to the pandemic.

A recent announcement by the premier about his new cabinet saw Katrine Conroy as the first woman appointed as Minister of Forests, Lands, Natural Resource Operations and Rural development.

Eleven women hold positions in the 20-member cabinet. Some other notable women already in senior forest positions in B.C. were Diane Nicholls, who become the province’s newest Chief Forester in 2016 and BC Council of Forest Industries. Susan Yurkovich took on the position of president and CEO.

There were some political firsts south of the border, namely Kamala Harris the senator from California became first black vice presidential nominee and the first South Asian American nominee on a presidential ticket.

Some firsts in Canadian politics saw Liberal MP Chrystia Freeland who served as the ministers of international trade and foreign affairs before being promoted to the second highest post in the government and later as finance minister by Justin Trudeau.

Some other firsts were in the federal and BC Green Party. After stepping down Elizabeth May was replaced with Annamie Paul, who is a Canadian politician, activist, and lawyer.

She is the first black Canadian and first Jewish woman to be elected leader of a federal party in Canada.

In B.C. Sonia Furstenau was elected as leader on Sept. 14, 2020 and a week later won a seat the 2020 general election.

With many important positions now occupied by women what can we expect to change in the political, scientific and business world as well as in the home.

Elizabeth Lesser, author of “Cassandra Speaks,” believes that if women’s voices had been equally heard and respected throughout history, humankind would have followed different principles of exercising power that value caretaking, compassion, and communication over aggression and violence.

She starts by reviewing history written predominantly from the perspective of men that show the emphasis on holding power at all costs through fear and deception, arrogance, attack and annihilation of those who get in the way.

In one table she contrasts the old story of power with doing power differently.

For example: 1.) Strong/weak hierarchy model replaced with a partnership model. 2.) Authoritarian replaced with Interactive. 3.) Collaborates competitively replaced with collaborates connectively. 4.) Values individualism, fortitude and action replaced with values relationships, empathy, and communication. 5.) Withholds praise and encouragement replaced with generous with praise and encouragement. 6.) Denies one’s own mistakes and vulnerability replaced with transparent about mistakes and vulnerability. 7.) Dominates, interrupts, over rides replaced with listens, processes and includes.

Does the recent debate between Trump and Biden come to mind with the last two comparisons?

In a section called “in praise of fathers” the author gives some examples where she describes how: “Women are not going to be equal outside the home until men are equal in it.” Although she grew up in a male authoritarian home, she provides some examples where men have done a great job of raising a family on their own and how she admires some young fathers who are helping out in the home and being good role models for there sons and daughters.

Jim Hilton is a professional agrologist and forester who has lived and worked in the Cariboo Chilcotin for the past 40 years. Now retired, Hilton still volunteers his skills with local community forests organizations.

