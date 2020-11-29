(Mark Worthing photo - Black Press)

(Mark Worthing photo - Black Press)

FOREST INK: The good, bad and ugly of forever chemicals

It was great for putting out aircraft fires but unfortunately also readily leached into groundwater

A recent CBC radio program Quirks and Quarks described a family of human made chemicals called per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS) that are found in a wide range of products used by consumers and industry. They’re sometimes called “forever chemicals” because they last so long in the environment and are found in everything from non-stick cookware to microwave popcorn bags, firefighting foam and stain-repellent fabrics. But their many positive attributes could come with a price for the environment and your health. There are nearly 5,000 different types of PFAS, some of which have been more widely used and studied than others.

Every airport in Canada of a certain size is legally required to have a firefighting crew on standby, and those crews have to practice. But the firefighting foam that airports used exclusively until 2019, and that many probably still use, often contained a cocktail of PFAS chemicals.

It was great for putting out aircraft fires, but unfortunately also readily leached into local groundwater. Maps of the contaminated Canadian sites showed 10 hotspots at B.C. airports including Prince George, Penticton and Williams Lake. A separate map also shows six surface water areas in B.C. with high concentrations of PFAS chemicals . Studies by both federal and provincial governments are ongoing to determine the extent of the contaminated sites.

READ MORE: Public input should include more categories than just old growth

There could be as many as 152 to 420 contaminated airports around Canada, according to a 2018 study. On top of those, military bases are also known to be sources of PFAS contamination. The Canadian Department of National Defence says there are 26 different military properties across the country where PFAS contamination is either suspected or confirmed. That has implications for the health of people living in these areas whose groundwater becomes affected but also for firefighters. From my limited research there do not appear to be PFAS chemicals in the retardant mixed with water for air tankers used to fight forest fires.

A number of stories in the U.S. about areas contaminated by PFAS chemicals include contaminated water near a Wolverine footwear factory which uses these chemicals to waterproof shoes and a number of male and female firefighters that had above average health issues which are believed to be related to the use of foam laced with PFAS chemicals. The recommended maximum level PFAS chemicals in ground water is around a thousand parts per trillion while some of the contaminated sites were over 80 thousand parts per trillion.

Leading toxicologist Linda Birnbaum, the recently retired director of the U.S. National Institute of Environmental Health Sciences and National Toxicology Program, said PFAS “cause a plethora of effects in multiple tissues, both males and females, many life stages and across the vertebrate kingdom.”

The list of diseases and conditions with well-established links to PFAS includes the following: testicular, kidney, prostate and ovarian cancers, Ulcerative colitis, high cholesterol, pregnancy-induced hypertension, thyroid disruption, hormone changes plus eight additional health issues. Another problem: When a company wants to bring a new product into Canada, the onus is on Health Canada and Environment and Climate Change Canada to determine within just three months if it’s safe. With about 90,000 chemicals used domestically in Canada and the U.S., it’s an “unrealistic exercise.” That means Canada doesn’t have the authority to know which chemicals are used in which non-stick pan, rain jacket or pair of stain-resistant pants.

Sources of map information: Transport Canada, Department of National Defence, Federal Contaminated Sites Inventory, Environment and Climate Change Canada Report, Environmental Science & Technology, Society of Contaminated Sites Approved Professionals of British Columbia, City of Williams Lake (Ben Shannon/CBC).


greg.sabatino@wltribune.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Cariboo Regional Districtforestry

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Weed removal only a band-aid solution

Just Posted

Williams Lake’s Tyson Delay hoists a 600-pound deadlift — a 35-pound personal record for the lakecity strength athlete. (Photo submitted)
Lakecity duo take Shellshock 5 strength even by storm

A lakecity duo made their mark — all while helping fundraise for… Continue reading

(Mark Worthing photo - Black Press)
FOREST INK: The good, bad and ugly of forever chemicals

It was great for putting out aircraft fires but unfortunately also readily leached into groundwater

Amid the COVID-19 pandemic, seed potatoes were in high demand, however, the Cariboo Chilcotin Conservation Society has managed to help harvest and donate excess vegetables to local food banks. (Photo submitted)
DOWN TO EARTH: Veggies for all continues despite challenges

With a pandemic upon us, food security was top of mind

Photo submitted
Nesika students donate 2,000 pounds of fresh produce back into community

“Fresh to You” is a fundraising initiative for schools

Hilaree Nelson and Jim Morrison venture into the Sierra Nevada backcountry for some outlandish ski touring above 14,000 feet. (Christian Pondella photo)
Banff Mountain Film Festival World Tour goes virtual in lakecity

The Banff Mountain Film Festival World Tour is back, despite the global, novel coronavirus pandemic

(Dave Landine/Facebook)
VIDEO: Dashcam captures head-on crash between snowplow and truck on northern B.C. highway

Driver posted to social media that he walked away largely unscathed

Black Press Media and BraveFace have come together to support children facing life-threatening conditions. Net proceeds from these washable, reusable, three-layer masks go to Make-A-Wish Foundation BC & Yukon.
Put on a BraveFace: Help make children’s wishes come true

Black Press Media, BraveFace host mask fundraiser for Make-A-Wish Foundation

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

A B.C. Ambulance Service paramedic wearing a face mask to curb the spread of COVID-19 moves a stretcher outside an ambulance at Royal Columbia Hospital, in New Westminster, B.C., on Sunday, November 29, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
Top doctor urges Canadians to limit gatherings as ‘deeply concerning’ outbreaks continue

Canada’s active cases currently stand at 63,835, compared to 53,907 a week prior

A Canadian Pacific freight train travels around Morant’s Curve near Lake Louise, Alta., on Monday, Dec. 1, 2014. A study looking at 646 wildlife deaths along the railway tracks in Banff and Yoho national parks in Alberta and British Columbia has found that train speed is one of the biggest factors. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Frank Gunn
Study finds train speed a top factor in wildlife deaths in Banff, Yoho national parks

Research concludes effective mitigation could address train speed and ability of wildlife to see trains

A airport worker is pictured at Vancouver International Airport in Richmond, B.C. Wednesday, March 18, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward
Canada extends COVID restrictions for non-U.S. travellers until Jan. 21 amid second wave

This ban is separate from the one restricting non-essential U.S. travel

Menno Place. (Google Street View image.)
B.C. care home looks to hire residents’ family members amid COVID-19-related staff shortage

Family would get paid as temporary workers, while having chance to see loved ones while wearing PPE

A man walks by a COVID-19 test pod at the Vancouver airport in this undated handout photo. A study has launched to investigate the safest and most efficient way to rapidly test for COVID-19 in people taking off from the Vancouver airport. The airport authority says the study that got underway Friday at WestJet’s domestic check-in area is the first of its kind in Canada. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO, Vancouver Airport Authority *MANDATORY CREDIT*
COVID-19 rapid test study launches at Vancouver airport for departing passengers

Airport authority says that a positive rapid test result does not constitute a medical diagnosis for COVID-19

114 Canadians were appointed Nov. 27 to the Order of Canada. (Governor General of Canada photo)
Indigenous actor, author, elder, leaders appointed to Order of Canada

Outstanding achievement, community dedication and service recognized

Most Read