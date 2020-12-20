The view from Butler Mountain looking into West Branch valley. (Photo submitted)

The view from Butler Mountain looking into West Branch valley. (Photo submitted)

FOREST INK: Stimulation of local economy with heli-bike proposal

See maps and other details at https://comment.nrs.gov.bc.ca

My initial involvement with the Eniyud Community Forest (ECF) was in 2009 when I worked on a contract to identify the non timber values in the ECF. The community forest is a joint venture between the Tatla Lake resource association and Tsi Del Del (Redstone).

Based on the wide variety of natural features (lakes, grasslands, forests and alpine areas) recreation potential was one of the areas we looked at. Hunting, fishing, camping and hiking were well established and due to limited funding we looked at improving only a couple of trails (one in the lowlands and one into the alpine forest areas).

While logging has provided more access to the remote forest areas, to my knowledge there has not been much attempt to develop more recreation trails. A recent notice in the local paper of intention to establish a licence of occupation for guided heli biking tours got my attention.

The executive summary and details in the proposal are as follows: “Joyride Bike Parks Inc. (JBPI) is requesting a tenure agreement for an Extensive Use License, pursuant to the Adventure Tourism (AT) policy, for a 30 year term, in order to conduct guided heli biking tours on Crown land south of the community of Tatla Lake, west of Williams Lake” some of the key points of the plan are the following:

The tenure is approximately 58,250 ha. The company has identified a Phase 1 Development Area (approximately 39,500 ha) which includes approximately 137 kms of trails, with the balance of the tenure area (estimated at 19,000 ha) designated as Phase 2 — Future Development Area.

• Access to the tenure area will be by helicopter with clients being picked up from the staging area at the south end of Bluff Lake, and transported to the various drop off points. The tours do not include any heli pick up points, as all tours will return to the staging area by bike.

• Clients will stay at the White Saddle Country Inn, situated on private land at the south end of Bluff Lake. All bike trips will be staged from this location. The heli bike tours will occur from approximately June 1 to Oct. 15, with the start of the operating season subject to snowmelt in the spring, and the end of the season subject to arrival of snow. The company is anticipating a 20 week operating season. The group size is four clients with one guide/group. The capacity of the White Saddle Country Inn is 25 people, therefore the capacity of the bike tours is six groups of four clients/day. The company expects most clients will stay approximately three days.

Projects like this will no doubt create a wide variety of comments both for and against. I for one have mixed emotions about some of the potential impacts.

The stimulation of the local economy will certainly be positive for people directly involved with the project and there will be economic spin off to many other business in the immediate area.

One of the attractions for the locals to the area is the low population density and any major change is often considered a threat to their lifestyle. While an additional 25 people scattered throughout the proposed remote areas is unlikely to make a major difference there could be impacts on some of the delicate alpine areas that are in the proposal.

I was impressed by the details of the plan which will be supported by the experience of the JBPI partnership along with White Saddle staff and would hope any public concerns could be addressed.

I will be sending in my comments about some aspects of the proposal and I urge the public to do the same before the Dec. 26, 2020 deadline.

See maps and other details at https://comment.nrs.gov.bc.ca.

Jim Hilton is a professional agrologist and forester who has lived and worked in the Cariboo Chilcotin for the past 40 years. Now retired, Hilton still volunteers his skills with local community forests organizations.

forestryWilliams Lake

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
DOWN TO EARTH: A different kind of Christmas

Just Posted

(Photo submitted)
160 Cariboo skiers hit the slopes on Mount Timothy’s opening day

120 cm of snow mid-mountain and more expected in the next few days.

The view from Butler Mountain looking into West Branch valley. (Photo submitted)
FOREST INK: Stimulation of local economy with heli-bike proposal

See maps and other details at https://comment.nrs.gov.bc.ca

As a co-ordinated search for missing man Randolph Quilt ended Saturday in Williams Lake with a closing prayer, Xeni Gwet’in Chief Jimmy Lulua let everyone know the RCMP had informed him that human remains were found west of Williams Lake off Highway 20 close to Hanceville. (Monica Lamb-Yorski photo - Williams Lake Tribune)
Human remains found west of Williams Lake near Hanceville Dec. 19

Alexis Creek RCMP are holding the scene

A cleanup is planned Sunday, Dec. 20 to cleanup the area under the bridge that crosses the Williams Lake Creek on Highway 20. (Scott Nelson photo)
Williams Lake cleanup to target area under Highway 20 bridge Sunday

City councillor Scott Nelson said volunteers will meet at 9:30, Dec. 20

When Williams Lake is totally still it is common to see perfect reflection as was the case on Saturday, Dec. 12, 2020. (Monica Lamb-Yorski photo - Williams Lake Tribune)
Ministry answers questions on health of the lake in Williams Lake

Williams Lake is classified as a eutrophic lake

(Stock photo) (Stock photo)
QUIZ: Are you ready for winter?

The first day of winter, 2020 is Dec. 21

This one foot thick jade boulder, weighing 2,850 pounds, was stolen from outside the Cariboo Jade Shop in Cache Creek on the night of Dec. 19. (Photo credit: Cariboo Jade Shop)
Iconic jade boulder stolen from outside Cache Creek business

The boulder, which is a foot thick and weighs 2,850 pounds, was stolen on the night of Dec. 19

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

Chief Public Health Officer Theresa Tam responds to a question during a news conference Tuesday, December 8, 2020 in Ottawa. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld
Emotional Dr. Theresa Tam very thankful for speed of COVID-19 vaccine delivery

For Tam the vaccines represent hope, but what keeps her up is the fear that not enough people will take them

Sharon Lambert, seen here with service dog Toby on Dec. 11, 2020, has set up a fundraiser to help pay for the costs of training him and so he can hopefully live with her full-time. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress)
B.C. charity looking for donations to help get service dog into home of Fraser Valley woman

Epic Service Dogs is hoping to give a Christmas miracle to Sharon Lambert of Chilliwack

(Black Press Media file photo)
Woman tells police her dog was driving after vehicle ends in ditch on Vancouver Island

Woman allegedly refuses to give breath sample, slapped with 90-day driving prohibition

Paramjit Masutta was killed Dec. 15 when a runaway cargo van hit her near 144th Street and 61A Avenue while she was walking her daughters home from school. A GoFundMe has been started, raising more than $50,000 in less than 24 hours. (Photo: GoFundMe)
GoFundMe for ‘heroic’ Surrey mom killed by runaway van raises thousands within a day

Paramjit Masutta was killed when an unoccupied vehicle rolled down 144th Street

Two more deaths were reported McKinney Place in Oliver. (File)
COVID-19: Two more deaths in South Okanagan long-term care facility

McKinney Place in Oliver currently has 56 cases of the virus

Takuo Nakanishi takes a physically distanced photo of his children Soyoka and Arata with a Santa wearing a protective face mask to help prevent the spread of COVID-19, in Abbotsford, B.C, Sunday, Dec. 6, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward
B.C. sees 624 more COVID-19 cases, 11 more deaths

No new outbreaks in health care system

Most Read