FOREST INK: Some favourite reads over the year

After a suggestion by Cassidy Dankochik, editor at the Quesnel Cariboo Observer, I will list some of my favourite books (information sources) consulted this year. I do not claim to have read all these books from cover to cover but feel I did get the main flavour of the sources.

I have to give credit to my wife Sandi for introducing me to some of the books since she belongs to a book club, is an avid reader and often shares some of the books’ contents.

We also have to credit the Williams Lake Library staff who bring in books we have heard of and often have some of the latest ones on their shelves.

While I have not used their audio books we have found video/book combinations in the great course section most informative. The Open Book and Rotary book sale is also another great place to get books if that is the medium you prefer. Of course there is also the internet for looking up basic content of many suggestions from friends and sources suggested on the radio.

The following books are not in any particular order:

The Radium Girls by Kate Moore. Braiding Sweet Grass by Robin Wall Kimmerer. Finding the Mother Tree by Suzanne Simard. The Age of Surveillance Capitalism by Shoshanna Zuboff. Collapse by Jared Diamond. The World Without Us by Alan Weisman. Eaarth by Bill McKibben. The Nature Principle by Richard Louv. Value (s) by Mark Carney. Social Physics by Alex Pentland.

The following great courses (book /videos) The Wisdom of History by J Rufus Fears. The Philosophers Toolkit by Patrick Grim.

There are lots of articles that I could mention but many could be easily found by doing a quick google search which would also supply many related topics that could also be followed up on.

One about climate change that is a good introduction Learning about Climate Change by Lisa Jackson and Lauren Jerome.

I only subscribe to two journals: Sky News, a bimonthly magazine of the Royal Astronomical Society of Canada.

The many excellent photos, charts and articles make the magazine format better than the internet or a book.

And the bimonthly, Logging and Sawmilling Journal also has numerous maps and charts that are included with the articles.

I have tried some E readers and use my tablet for short articles on the road but good old paper books are still my favourite way to read the more lengthy material especially in front of my wood heater on a cold day.

As discussed in previous articles the internet will be adding old and new material every day and will no doubt be the place to go to find your favourite book or reference to a wide variety of interests, but I am sure books will be around for some time to come.

