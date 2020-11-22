Herbicide exemption. Phil McLachlan/The Free Press

Herbicide exemption. Phil McLachlan/The Free Press

FOREST INK: Responsible use of herbicides crucial

Hopefully in time there will be some acceptable alternatives to what we use now

A recent article by Bill Phillips in the Prince George Daily News describes how about 50 people gathered outside the Ministry of Forests District Office in Prince George (Nov. 12) to protest spraying herbicides on B.C. forests by Canfor.

The protesters are calling for an end to the decades-old practice of spraying regenerating forests with glyphosate, which kills broadleaf plants to enable quicker growth of conifers such as spruce, pine, and fir trees.

Canfor is in the process of renewing its pest management plan that designates high-biodiversity, fire-resistant native tree species including birch, cottonwood and aspen ‘pests,’ according to rally organizers.

Protesters were proposing an alternative like changing the government requirement limit of deciduous stand content.

The solution offered was to have five per cent deciduous in a replanted cutblock, increase that to 15 per cent,which could be done with manual brushing and sheep.

Determining harmful levels of toxic substances is complicated enough in the lab but it becomes much more difficult when working in the field.

An recent article by Matt Simmons in the Narwhal reported about some research on the long-term impacts of glyphosphate on northern B.C. forests.

Lisa Wood, a plant biologist, forester and assistant professor at the University of Northern British Columbia, first became interested in glyphosate as an undergraduate forestry student.

While glyphosate has been shown to have toxic effects on earthworms, insects, amphibians and other aquatic species, Lisa was interested in the impacts on flowers, fungi along with edible and medicinal plants.

Even though most stands are not adjacent to human habitation there could be significant impacts of herbicides on biodiversity of native ecosystems.

The common theme for people getting sick from herbicides seems to be the level of exposure because of certain lifestyles. Pesticide handlers are often victims like farmers and people involved with frequent applications being the most susceptible. Recreation related activities are not immune.

One study published in 1996 in the American Journal of Industrial Medicine found that death rates attributable to non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma and to other cancers associated with the brain, large intestine and prostate were higher in a group of golf course superintendents compared with a control group.

It is not just people that work on the golf courses with health problems but there are some instances of golfers who have spent a lot of time on the courses that have also died immune compromised deaths. Some golf courses have taken this study seriously and restricted the use of pesticides and some provinces have banned “cosmetic pesticides,” used solely to improve the appearance of lawns, vegetable and ornamental gardens, cemeteries, parks and school yards.

Thousands of people have filed lawsuits against Bayer (formerly Monsanto), the company that makes Roundup, claiming it caused them to develop non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma.

As pointed out in one article despite the overwhelming evidence linking low-dose, long-term gestational exposure to pesticides being linked to disorders like Autism Spectrum Disorders, low IQ, birth defects, and developmental delays but there seems to be a reluctance to make significant changes to our lifestyles.

A quick review of non herbicide options provides some interesting natural products and inventions like “Foam stream” which is an organic foam and hot water application.

While these systems are not available at a reasonable cost for the average user, hopefully in time there will be some acceptable alternatives.

Jim Hilton is a professional agrologist and forester who has lived and worked in the Cariboo Chilcotin for the past 40 years. Now retired, Hilton still volunteers his skills with local community forests organizations.

Do you have a comment about this story? email:
editor@wltribune.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

ColumnistWilliams Lake

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
LETTER: Together, for a brighter future for all British Columbians

Just Posted

Herbicide exemption. Phil McLachlan/The Free Press
FOREST INK: Responsible use of herbicides crucial

Hopefully in time there will be some acceptable alternatives to what we use now

The building had been abandoned for years (Christina Hoppe photo)
Bay Hotel burns to the ground in Hagensborg early morning fire

The building was abandoned and had been falling apart for years

Williams Lake Mayor Walt Cobb and Fort St. John Mayor Linda Ackerman penned a letter to Premier John Horgan calling on him to support responsible natural resource development over the next four years of his mandate. (Monica Lamb-Yorski photo - Williams Lake Tribune)
Williams Lake, Fort St. John mayors send letter to premier to support natural resource development

Nineteen other mayors approved and supported the letter

A memorandum agreement is being signed with between the City of Williams Lake and the Cariboo Friendship Society for the longhouse at the Stampede Grounds to be used as temporary COVID-19 quarantine housing if needed. (Monica Lamb-Yorski photo - Williams Lake Tribune)
City drafts agreement for Longhouse as temporary COVID quarantine housing

The Cariboo Friendship Society owns the building and leases property from the city

So far Northern Lights Wildlife Society has received five grizzly bear cubs from Bella Coola this year (NLWS photo)
Another sow grizzly destroyed in Bella Coola Valley; two more cubs orphaned

A total of five grizzly bear cubs have been sent to Northern Lights Wildlife Society from Bella Coola

Numuch Keitlah, left, and Jake Thomas, centre, participate in a Coastal Nations search and rescue exercise off the coast of Vancouver Island in this undated handout photo. The recently operational Coastal Nations Coast Guard Auxiliary has more than 50 members from five Indigenous territories who are trained in marine search and rescue. They are on call day and night to respond to emergencies along some of B.C.’s most rugged and remote coastal areas. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO, Jordan Wilson *MANDATORY CREDIT*
Canada’s first Indigenous-led coast guard auxiliary patrols B.C.’s rugged coast

Auxiliary is part of the feds’ $1.5 billion plan to improve marine safety and protect the environment

Catholic Archdiocese of Vancouver. (Google Maps)
B.C. archbishop says there was ‘no evidence’ given for ban on in-person religious services

Ban applies to all gatherings until at least Dec. 7

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

People pose next to a Christmas display in Montreal, Sunday, November 22, 2020, as the COVID-19 pandemic continues in Canada and around the world. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graham Hughes
Top doctor urges Canadians to plan safe holidays as new COVID cases continue to rise

Positivity rate has increased from 5.8% to 6.6%

An Oceana Canada audit of Canadian fish stocks reveals a growing number with critical populations, calling on Fisheries and Oceans Canada to enact existing commitments. (File photo)
B.C.’s declining fisheries the result of poor DFO management: audit

Oceana Canada calls for follow through on government commitments

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good
Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

A sign encouraging students to wear a mask in classrooms released Friday, Nov. 20, 2020. (BCTF)
BCTF asks parents to ‘create a culture of mask wearing’ as schools excluded from new rules

New indoor mask mandate does not include schools

Randy Bell. (File photo)
Former northern B.C. mayoral candidate arrested after allegedly refusing to wear mask

Randy Bell handcuffed and given a warning at Bulkley Valley Credit Union in Smithers

James Corden on the Late Late Show talking about BC Ferries on Wednesday, Nov. 18, 2020. (Screenshot)
‘You’ll see it when you see it’: BC Ferries mask graphic gains James Corden’s attention

Turns out, James Corden fans were just as quick as B.C. social media users to pick up on the dual imagery

Most Read