Many members of the Williams Lake Cross Country Ski Club, not all of which are pictured here, volunteered their time to make the Bull Mountain family fun day happen during the 2019/20 season. (Patrick Davies photo - WIlliams Lake Tribune)

Many members of the Williams Lake Cross Country Ski Club, not all of which are pictured here, volunteered their time to make the Bull Mountain family fun day happen during the 2019/20 season. (Patrick Davies photo - WIlliams Lake Tribune)

FOREST INK: Recreation information for Williams Lake and surrounding areas: part two

Community groups have been developing the Cariboo as a world leader in outdoor recreation

Most Williams Lake residents may already have some of their favourite biking and walking routes but, if you’re thinking of expanding your hiking routes or are providing information for visitors, where should you start looking?

I first started at the CRD office in Williams Lake and talked to Kathleen MacDonald who provided me with information on their vision of creating a wheelchair accessible trail network in the Cariboo Chilcotin.

Since 2006 various community groups have been involved with developing the Cariboo Chilcotin as a world leader in accessible outdoor recreation, tapping into niche tourism markets for people of all abilities.

To date, 16 accessible trails have been established throughout the region. These sites are not only valuable for people in wheelchairs but would also be good for families with young children in strollers. For more information about these trails visit the CRD website at cariboord.ca.

My next stop was the Williams Lake Tourism Discovery Centre (WLTDC) where I had previously picked up a variety of pamphlets on areas of interest for the region and the province.

My request this time was for information on local hiking, biking and cross-country ski trails. Karla Elefson and staff provided me with lots of pamphlets for the entire region including Quesnel and 100 Mile House and the surrounding communities. For the hiking enthusiasts they also provided instructions for many of the trails listed in the pamphlets including how to get to the trailhead. There were also details of what you may encounter along the trail, as well as directions at intersections if there were not marked.

READ MORE: A closer look at our blue grouse family

Another good source is the Guide to Williams Lake and Area published by the Tribune. There was an introductory section on mountain biking along with maps showing the general layout of trails. The maps were quite small so I would suggest you visit the local mountain bike shops, Cycle Logic and Red Shred’s Bike and Board Shed. Their staff keep up to date on trail conditions and which areas might suit your abilities and interests.

For cross-country skiers Bull Mountain (15 kilometres north of Williams Lake) is a good start with a wide variety of skill levels as well as lit trails for night skiing. There are also ski trails at Gavin Lake and some new trails at Chimney lake.

Karla from (WLTDC) was kind enough to pass on some of her thoughts to make your hiking adventure safe and enjoyable.

Please remember almost all the people working on the trails are volunteers spending their own time and money, so help keep the trails clean by packing out what you pack in and clean up if someone has misplaced something on the trail. Some places have outhouses but Karla also packs toilet paper and doggie droppings bags. Some of her safety tips: let someone know where you are going and time to expect you home. If walking alone leave a note with your vehicle so people know whether to be concerned or not.

When walking with kids or as a group talk about staying together or, if you walk separate, to know when to stop and wait for others. On some of the longer hikes, think about taking along a whistle, space blanket and small first aid kit. In future articles I will discuss the basics about navigating and some of the latest devices to find your way in the woods.

Jim Hilton is a professional agrologist and forester who has lived and worked in the Cariboo Chilcotin for the past 40 years. Now retired, Hilton still volunteers his skills with local community forests organizations.

Do you have a comment about this story? email:
editor@wltribune.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Caribooforestry

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
FRENCH CONNECTION: Great to see gov’t collaboration to curtail COVID-19

Just Posted

Many members of the Williams Lake Cross Country Ski Club, not all of which are pictured here, volunteered their time to make the Bull Mountain family fun day happen during the 2019/20 season. (Patrick Davies photo - WIlliams Lake Tribune)
FOREST INK: Recreation information for Williams Lake and surrounding areas: part two

Community groups have been developing the Cariboo as a world leader in outdoor recreation

School District 27 superintendent Chris van der Mark. (Angie Mindus photo)
LETTER: We are seeing an increase in positive exposures in our schools

School District 27 superintendent Chris van der Mark pens a letter to families

Joyce Cooper (left) said she had to set an example for Tsilhqot’in communities by sharing her COVID-19 positive results. (Photo submitted)
Tsideldel off-reserve member documents experience of COVID-19

We should all be supporting one another and not judging each other, says Joyce Cooper

Do you have a Roses and Raspberries? Email editor@wltribune.com. Angie Mindus photo
ROSE: Thanks to all for assistance after fall

Thank you to the staff who responded quickly and kindly

Some students and staff from Nesika Elementary School students will be self-isolating the next two weeks due to a COVID-19 exposure. (Angie Mindus photo) Stock image of school bus in School District 27
Two classes told to self-isolate due to COVID-19 exposure at Nesika Elementary School

Families were given the news Saturday, Jan. 23

Terrance Josephson of the Princeton Posse, at left, and Tyson Conroy of the Summerland Steam clash during a Junior B hockey game at the Summerland Arena in the early spring of 2020. (John Arendt - Summerland Review)
QUIZ: How much do you know about hockey?

Test your knowledge of Canada’s national winter sport

A woman injects herself with crack cocaine at a supervised consumption site Friday, Jan. 22, 2021 in Ottawa. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld
Drug users at greater risk of dying as services scale back in second wave of COVID-19

It pins the blame largely on a lack of supports, a corrupted drug supply

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

Wet’suwet’en supporters and Coastal GasLink opponents continue to protest outside the B.C. Legislature in Victoria, B.C., on Thursday, February 27, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chad Hipolito
‘We’re still in it’: Wet’suwet’en push forward on rights recognition

The 670-km Coastal GasLink pipeline was approved by B.C. and 20 elected First Nations councils on its path

Jennifer Cochrane, a Public Health Nurse with Prairie Mountain Health in Virden, administers the COVID-19 vaccine to Robert Farquhar with Westman Regional Laboratory, during the first day of immunizations at the Brandon COVID-19 vaccination supersite in Brandon, Man., on Monday, January 18, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Tim Smith - POOL
Top doctor urges Canadians to keep up with COVID measures, even as vaccines roll out

More than 776,606 vaccines have been administered so far

From the left: Midway RCMP Csts. Jonathan Stermscheg and Chris Hansen, Public Servant Leanne Mclaren and Cpl. Phil Peters. Pictured in the front are Mclaren’s dog, Lincoln and Peters’ dog, Angel. Photo courtesy of BC RCMP
B.C. Mounties commended for bringing firewood to elderly woman

Cpl. Phil Peters said he and detachment members acted after the woman’s husband went to hospital

Dr. Jerome Leis and Dr. Lynfa Stroud are pictured at Sunnybrook Hospital in Toronto on Thursday, January 21, 2021.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Frank Gunn
‘It wasn’t called COVID at the time:’ One year since Canada’s first COVID-19 case

The 56-year-old man was admitted to Toronto’s Sunnybrook Health Sciences Centre

An Uber driver’s vehicle is seen after the company launched service, in Vancouver, Friday, Jan. 24, 2020. Several taxi companies have lost a court bid to run Uber and Lyft off the road in British Columbia. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
Taxi companies lose court bid to quash Uber, Lyft approvals in British Columbia

Uber said in a statement that the ruling of the justice is clear and speaks for itself

A 75-year-old aircraft has been languishing in a parking lot on the campus of the University of the Fraser Valley, but will soon be moved to the B.C. Aviation Museum. (Paul Henderson/ Chilliwack Progress)
Vintage military aircraft moving from Chilliwack to new home at B.C. Aviation Museum

The challenging move to Vancouver Island will be documented by Discovery Channel film crews

Most Read