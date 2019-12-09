A Fir log in the Williams Lake Community Forest with the (65 inch) walking stick next to the tree. (Photo submitted)

FOREST INK: Provincial government seeks public input on old grown forests

Some conservation groups don’t share the governments optimistic outlook especially on the coast

On July 17, 2019, the Government of British Columbia announced that Garry Merkel, a professional forester, natural resource expert, and member of the Tahltan Nation, and Al Gorley, a professional forester and former chair of the Forest Practices Board, will engage the public to hear perspectives on the ecological, economic and cultural importance of old-growth trees and forests.

Part of this review will include an opportunity for the public, organizations and professionals to share their thoughts on old-growth in B.C. The ways to participate are: complete the online questionnaire or send an e-mail to oldgrowthbc@gov.bc.ca prior to 4 pm on Jan. 31, 2020.

According to a government document old-growth forests are not disappearing. There are more than 25 million hectares of old growth forests in B.C. About 4.5 million hectares are fully protected, representing an area larger than Vancouver Island.

READ MORE: New approach needed to managing forests

Of the four million hectares of old-growth forests on Crown land on the coast, only 769,000 hectares is available for harvesting. Generally speaking, most of B.C.’s coastal forests are considered old growth if they contain trees that are more than 250 years old, and some types of Interior forest are considered old growth if they contain trees that are more than 140 years old.

Some conservation groups don’t share the governments optimistic outlook especially on the coast. For example, Chad Pawson in a Nov. 13, 2018 article “Money trees” describes some of their work.

“Last year a team found a giant Douglas fir measuring 66 metres tall and three metres in diameter at chest height which was considered the ninth largest tree of its kind in Canada and around 800 years old. But two weeks later, the giant fir was cut down by loggers who say it was rotten in its core and worth more being turned into products like wooden beams than living out its life in the forest.”

What concerned the members of the Ancient Forest Alliance was that these large trees were in governments BC Timber Sales cut blocks in the Nahmint valley near Port Alderney. In its current form, policy requires any Douglas fir wider than 2.1 metres and any cedar wider than three metres to be left standing. The felled Nahmint fir was three metres in diameter but was not saved.

READ MORE: What changes are needed in B.C.’s forest tenures?

From a loggers perspective the old-growth trees like the fir have supported their families for years. ” For example, typical coastal old-growth sites can yield as much as 1,500 to 1,800 cubic metres per hectare whereas second growth sites yield around a third of that because they are harvested at younger ages. Old-growth logs fetch around $350 per cubic metre for lumber-quality logs and $700 per cubic metre for high-end grades. By comparison, second-growth logs range between $120 and $200 per cubic metre.”

I think author Pawson does a good job of representing both sides of the issue and I encourage the readers to take the time to read the article on line which contains pictures of the felled trees along with maps showing the logging history and provides forest inventory statistics of what is left of the original productive old growth stands on Vancouver Island and the southern coast.

In future articles I will deal with the old growth issue in the interior forests. While we don’t have the forest giants that are on the coast and our logging history is shorter in most areas we still have some impressive trees and are facing similar issues described in this article.

Jim Hilton is a professional agrologist and forester who has lived and worked in the Cariboo Chilcotin for the past 40 years. Now retired, Hilton still volunteers his skills with local community forests organizations.

Previous story
RANCH MUSINGS: Winter pasture thoughts as we shift into the season

Just Posted

Horsefly gets new oil recycling facility

A new oil recycling facility is available to local residents at the Caron Horsefly Service Ltd.

CRD Board Highlights: Regional district applies for business facade grants

The CRD board had two presentations related to invasive animals at its board meeting

RANCH MUSINGS: Winter pasture thoughts as we shift into the season

I have been thinking about some specific things as we go into winter on the ranch

Stamps pick up win, loss during home stint

Puck drop for the Saturday, Dec. 28 game versus Quesnel is 7:30 p.m.

Free skate with Santa today, Dec. 8, at Cariboo Memorial Recration Complex

Share your Christmas wish list with Jolly Old St. Nick, himself, on the ice at the CMRC

VIDEO: SNL skewers Trudeau’s mockery of Trump in high school cafeteria sketch

The three world leaders won’t let Trump sit at the cool kids’ table

Vancouver ‘party bus’ slapped with $27,000+ fine for carrying minors, alcohol on board

Fine could escalate to $50,000, police say

B.C. universities post $340 million worth of surpluses thanks to international student tuition

Students call for spending as international enrolment produces huge surpluses at many universities

Conservatives urge Morneau to deliver ‘urgent’ fall economic update

Morneau says the first thing the Liberals plan to do is bring in their promised tax cut for the middle class

INFOGRAPHIC: How much money did your local university or college make last year?

B.C. university and colleges posted a combined $340 million surplus in 2018/19

B.C. creates $8.5M organization to improve safety for health care workers

Group will bring together unions, province, health care organizations

Kovrig clings to humour as ‘two Michaels’ near one year in Chinese prison

Their detention is widely viewed as retaliation for Canada’s arrest of Chinese high-tech scion Meng Wanzhou

B.C. VIEWS: An engine that hums right along

First Nations are leading a new surge of investment in B.C.

Brain injury from domestic abuse a ‘public health crisis,’ says B.C. researcher

Nearly 80% of the domestic violence victims who reported to police last year were women

Most Read