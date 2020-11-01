Forest Ink columnist Jim Hilton

FOREST INK: Long-term, positive results using an organic approach

Following a tip from a friend I viewed an interesting video concerning the addition of compost for range and forest soil enhancement.

John Wick described the use controlled grazing by livestock as a way to deal with weeds and improve his pastures at the same time.

He also described how a dusting of compost achieved similar or better results. I was a little skeptical about some of John’s claims but after reviewing their website, “Marin Carbon Project (MCP),” I understood the specifics of their work and realized how much research had also gone into the project.

Their findings were described as follows: “We found that a single (one-time) application of compost doubled forage production (increasing 40 to 70 per cent) and soil C sequestration (on average one ton/hectare) over three years on both coastal (wet) and Sierra Foothill (dry) Mediterranean grassland systems. Compost decomposition provides a slow-release fertilizer to the soils, leading to increases in carbon sequestration and plant production. Net ecosystem C storage increased by 25 to 70 per cent without including the direct addition of compost C, while compost had no effect on nitrous oxide N2O or CH4 emissions.”

READ MORE: Support for the productive sectors of society

What was also impressive was how Mr. Wick, along with a consortium of independent agricultural institutions in Marin County in California, including university researchers, county and federal agencies along with nonprofits were able to move from research sized work to relatively large field trials.

The MCP work was similar to the results discussed during the soils course held at TRU this year which described the use of controlled grazing to improve pastures carrying capacity and weed control on a ranch in Manitoba.

The advantages of an organic approach relative to commercial fertilizer applications is the low impact on plant communities.

While fertilizer (with inorganic N) has been shown to drive plant invasions and often reduce diversity, compost (with organic N) does not have these negative impacts.

Results described in the MCP research shows that: “C storage would persist for 30 to 100 years, and that compost application resulted in a long-term increase in ‘C’ capture and associated nutrient cycling. Few differences were seen when applying small amounts for multiple years versus a single one-time application.”

While composting does involve more work it provides a more finished product compared to mulch or dried manure.

As described in the website: “Compost is the final product of a managed thermophilic process through which microorganisms break down organic materials into forms suitable for beneficial application to the soil. A well-managed composting process has plenty of oxygen, goes through a high-heat phase that accelerates the natural biodegradation of organic materials and produces a stable form of organic matter that is made up of carbon and nitrogen, contains other important nutrients, and is free of weed seeds and harmful pathogens. For environmental and agronomic reasons, it is important to note that the type of nitrogen found in compost (organic N) is not the same as the nitrogen in synthetic fertilizers.”

READ MORE: Restoring the forest in B.C.

With the abundance of residual wood fibre along with nitrogen sources from the farming and ranching community there should be some potential for a composting industry in the interior of the province.

There has been some research on the use of urban waste products for composting rather than treatment plants which eventually result in some effluent going into our river systems.

At a forestry level, compost would make sense for silvopastures, hybrid poplar plantations, land reclamation or small scale plantations.

Jim Hilton is a professional agrologist and forester who has lived and worked in the Cariboo Chilcotin for the past 40 years. Now retired, Hilton still volunteers his skills with local community forests organizations.

Do you have a comment about this story? email:
editor@wltribune.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
RANCH MUSINGS: Impacts of COVID-19 on food systems

Just Posted

Denise Gilpin (left) and her mom, Julie Gilpin, stand alongside Prime Minister Justin Trudeau in 2018 during a visit to the Tsilhqot’in territory. (Photo submitted)
Casual Country 2020: Labour of love

The art of traditional tanning and sewing

Forest Ink columnist Jim Hilton
FOREST INK: Long-term, positive results using an organic approach

Following a tip from a friend I viewed an interesting video concerning… Continue reading

The Upper House, as seen from a distance in the 1800s, in what’s now the current Glendale area of Williams Lake. (Rhena Armes photo)
CASUAL COUNTRY 2020: ‘Dairy Fields’ play significant role in shaping Williams Lake

Area named after Primrose family’s dairy farm

The City’s Halloween fireworks show begins at 7:45 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 31. (Greg Sabatino photo - Williams Lake Tribune)
41st Annual City of Williams Lake fireworks display set for 7:45 Halloween night

The Tribune will also Facebook live the event

Three industrial properties on Frizzi Road are under an evacuation order following a landslide Saturday, Oct. 31. (Scott Peterson photo)
‘It’s a disaster’: Landslide forces evacuation of Frizzi Road and Williams Lake River Valley Trail

City Coun. Scott Nelson said Frizzi Road could be lost

Police cars block the Quai Saint-Andre sweet where they arrested a man in medieval disguise, early Sunday, November 1, 2020 in Quebec City. Two people are dead and five people were injured after they were stabbed. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jacques Boissinot
Quebec City stabbing suspect wanted to hurt as many victims as possible: police

Police Chief Robert Pigeon says attack involved man dressed in a medieval costume swinging a sword

Cpl. James Choi, of the Royal Westminster Regiment in New Westminster, B.C., is seen in an undated handout photo. Choi was shot late Friday night while taking part in live-fire training at CFB Wainwright, according to the Canadian Armed Forces. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO-Department of National Defence, *MANDATORY CREDIT*
Military IDs B.C. reservist as soldier killed in Alberta training accident

Cpl. James Choi of the Royal Westminster Regiment in New Westminster was shot late Friday night

Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

B.C. Premier John Horgan listens during a postelection news conference in Vancouver on Sunday, October 25, 2020. Horgan lost seven ministers who didn’t seek re-election as he looks at putting together a new cabinet following the NDP’s majority election win last week. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
Horgan’s cabinet has many openings for newcomers and veterans after election victory

Horgan’s former cabinet had 23 members, including himself, when the election was called in September

Social media images of large parties in Vancouver’s downtown on Halloween night, Oct. 31, 2020.
VIDEO: Halloween crowds gather in Vancouver despite B.C. top doctor’s plea to avoid parties

Police said large, alcohol fuelled crowds made dispersing people not a practical solution

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

Doug Pawson, executive director of End Homelessness St. Johns, poses for a picture in the city centre of St. John’s, N.L. on Friday, Oct. 30, 2020. Anti-poverty advocates say the CERB has given provincial governments a windfall that should be reinvested. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Paul Daly
Advocates say provinces should invest CERB savings in social welfare programs

As the benefit hit bank accounts in April, many provinces saw their income support caseloads drop

FILE - In this Jan. 23, 1987 file photo, actor Sean Connery holds a rose in his hand as he talks about his new movie “The Name of the Rose” at a news conference in London. Scottish actor Sean Connery, considered by many to have been the best James Bond, has died aged 90, according to an announcement from his family. (AP Photo/Gerald Penny, File)
Actor Sean Connery, the ‘original’ James Bond, dies at 90

Oscar-winner was knighted by Queen Elizabeth II in 2000

Michelle Stoney carved this pumpkin on Wednesday, Oct. 28 at her brother's home where their family gathers each year to carve pumpkins for Halloween. (Michelle Stoney, Gitxsan Artist Facebook photo)
Gitxsan artist carves culture in Halloween pumpkin

Michelle Stoney spent more than three hours on her latest holiday creation

Most Read