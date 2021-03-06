Jim Hilton pens a column on forestry each week for the Quesnel Observer.

Jim Hilton pens a column on forestry each week for the Quesnel Observer.

FOREST INK: Ecological economics not a popular topic for most people

The following is a review of the no (or slow) growth concept

I was introduced to Peter Victor through a webinar supported by the Canadian Centre for Policy Alternatives on Feb. 24, 2021.

I have since seen a number of presentations, interviews and book reviews based mostly on his book Managing Without Growth: Slower by Design, Not Disaster published in 2008.

Peter Victor: Slower by design not disaster. managing without growth from CCPA on Vimeo.

While most of us are used to the idea that economic growth is good, the following is a review of the no (or slow) growth concept. Although Mr. Victor and many others have been writing about their concerns of growth-based economic principles starting in the 1940s it has been an uphill battle.

Their challenge is based on a critical analysis of environmental and resource limits to growth along with the disconnect between higher incomes and happiness, and the failure of economic growth to meet other key economic, social and environmental policy objectives. They point out that shortly after the Second World War, economic growth became the paramount economic policy objective in most countries (mostly focused on GDP and job creation), a position that it maintains today.

Three arguments are presented on why rich countries should turn away from economic growth as the primary policy objective and pursue more specific objectives that enhance well being of the planet and not just human well being. The author contends that continued economic growth worldwide is unrealistic due to environmental and resource constraints. If rich countries continue to push growth, poorer countries, where the benefits are more evident, will lag.

Rising incomes increase happiness and well being only up to a level that has since been surpassed in rich countries. Moreover, economic growth has not brought full employment, eliminated poverty or reduced the burden of the economy on the environment.

The authors point out that the economic crash in 2008 was a wake-up call to the many traditional growth economists. While there are a number of reasons given for the crash Mr. Victor promotes one of the major factors being corporate greed. The richest corporation CEOs were pushing for public money to help them maintain their positions of wealth – power gap advantage.

“Much of contemporary green economic analysis has been enlisted in support of the Green New Deal (GND). Inspired by Franklin Roosevelt’s New Deal of the 1930s, the GND is a government stimulus package designed to promote environmentally sustainable growth and social justice through financial re-regulation and the encouragement of green technological innovation, especially in the areas of carbon reduction and sequestration, energy efficiency, and the development of renewables. Its goal is the creation of a green capitalism.

But there is a rival school of green macroeconomics for which growth is an integral part of the ecological crisis and therefore cannot be the solution to it. Green growth, from this perspective, is a contradiction in terms — a case stated robustly in George Monbiot’s polemical Out of the Wreckage (2017).

READ MORE: Forests and its connection to human health, part one

In terms of achievements, Victor concedes that people in developed countries live longer and (in some ways) healthier lives. But growth always entails environmental costs such as spoliation, waste disposal, and the depletion of habitat and species. And then there are the social costs, including community breakdown, alienation, overcrowding, and crime. Drawing on Richard Layard’s Happiness: Lessons from a New Science (2005), Victor disputes the connection between income growth and increases in the human sense of well being and goes on to challenge other claimed benefits of growth in respect of full employment and of income and wealth distribution.

I encourage readers to look at some of the book reviews and videos which cover this material especially in light of pressing policy changes needed regarding climate change, deforestation, reduced biodiversity, clean water and air issues and food production. Unlimited growth may be just another name for cancer. Has the human species become a cancerous growth or pandemic destroying planet earth?

Jim Hilton is a professional agrologist and forester who has lived and worked in the Cariboo Chilcotin for the past 40 years. Now retired, Hilton still volunteers his skills with local community forests organizations.

 


editor@wltribune.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Cariboo

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
LETTER: BC Liberals left ICBC a mess: Farnworth

Just Posted

Jim Hilton pens a column on forestry each week for the Quesnel Observer.
FOREST INK: Ecological economics not a popular topic for most people

The following is a review of the no (or slow) growth concept

Do you have a letter? Email us at editor@wltribune.com
LETTER: BC Liberals left ICBC a mess: Farnworth

Our BC NDP government has worked tirelessly to fix the mess that was left behind

Retired Dr. Noel Donnelly takes free, online classes offered by Gluu Technology Society. (Angie Mindus photo)
SMART55: Retired Williams Lake doctor signs up for online learning opportunities

Free tech for seniors available online

(Angie Mindus photo)
Strong winds down trees, impact power to hundreds of hydro customers near Williams Lake area

The storm went through the area Friday afternoon

Mike Levitt (Photo submitted)
Former Williams Lake rugby coach, teacher, releases second book on rugby

The book tackles the issue of girls playing full-contact rugby

The James C Richardson Pipe Band marches in a Remembrance Day parade on Nov. 11, 2019 in Chilliwack. Wednesday, March 10 is International Bagpipe Day. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress file)
Unofficial holidays: Here’s what people are celebrating for the week of March 7 to 13

International Bagpipe Day, Wash Your Nose Day and Kidney Day are all coming up this week

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

The Conservation Officers Service is warning aquarium users after invasive and potentially destructive mussels were found in moss balls from a pet store. (BC Conservation Officers Service/Facebook)
Aquarium users in B.C. warned after invasive mussels found at pet store

Conservation officers were told the mussels after found in a moss ball from a Terrace pet store.

Hockey hall-of-fame legend Wayne Gretzky, right, watches the casket of his father, Walter Gretzky, as it is carried from the church during a funeral service in Brantford, Ont., Saturday, March 6, 2021. HE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette
Walter Gretzky remembered as a man with a ‘heart of gold’ at funeral

The famous hockey father died Thursday at age 82 after battling Parkinson’s disease

Donald Alan Sweet was once an all star CFL kicker who played for the Montreal Alouettes and Montreal Concordes over a 13-year career. Photo courtesy of Mission RCMP.
Retired B.C. teacher and star CFL kicker charged for assault, sexual crimes against former students

Donald Sweet taught in Mission School District for 10 years, investigators seek further witnesses

During a press event on March 6, Const. Alex Berube, media relations officer for the West Shore RCMP, addressed a deadly shooting that occurred in Metchosin the night before. (Devon Bidal/News Staff)
One man shot dead on Vancouver Island in ‘targeted incident’

Highway 14 closed in Metchosin, detour made available early Saturday

Personal protective equipment is seen in the COVID-19 intensive care unit at St. Paul’s hospital in downtown Vancouver. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward
$16.9 million invested to improve worker safety, strengthen B.C.’s food supply chain

Money to be used for social distancing, personal protective equipment, cleaning, and air circulation

More than ever before, as pandemic conditions persist, the threat of data breaches and cyberattacks continues to grow, according to SFU professor Michael Parent. (Pixabay photo)
SFU expert unveils 5 ways the COVID-19 pandemic has forever changed cybersecurity

Recognizing these changes is the first in a series of steps to mitigate them once the pandemic ends, and before the next: Michael Parent

Kevin Haughton is the founder/technologist of Courtenay-based Clearflo Solutions. Scott Stanfield photo
Islander aims Clearflo clean drinking water system at Canada’s remote communities

Entrepreneur $300,000 mobile system can produce 50,000 litres of water in a day, via solar energy

Most Read