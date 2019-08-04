FOREST INK: Dr. Suzanne Simard pioneers work on tree communication

Work is ongoing to determine whether related trees might send signals

I became familiar with Dr. Simard’s work through a TED talk where she described her work at UBC which is centered on understanding the vital relationships between plants, microbes, soils, carbon, nutrients and, in particular, how fungus reacts with tree roots.

A mycorrhizal (fungus) network is a series of below-ground mutualistic connections via fungal hyphae (fine roots) and root systems of a plant community.

The role of mycorrhizal association are wide reaching including resource acquisition and sharing, as well as acting as signalling pathways, potentially for individual (genetic) recognition between individual plants. She described how she determined the exchange of gases like CO2 and other nutrients using radioactive isotopes and a Geiger counter. Some of her graduate students have gone on to show kin recognition/selection in Interior Douglas-fir and the role mycorrhizal networks play in that interaction.

READ MORE: Plenty of areas to study to create fire breaks

Another post graduate student is working on Kin-selected defence-signalling through mycorrhizal networks in interior Douglas-fir. Water, sugar, and nutrients move through the mycorrhizal network and recent work has demonstrated that defence signals can also travel through fine root networks between pine and Douglas-fir.

Work is ongoing to determine whether related trees might send signals preferentially to those they are more related to (kin selection). Ongoing research aims to determine whether transfer occurs in response to herbivory (organisms feeding on plants) and whether that transfer is shared equally with all networked trees, hypothesizing that more herbivory warning signals may be sent to kin over strangers.

Other research has shown Ectomycorrhizal fungi bonds to the root systems of trees is a mutually beneficial relationship: the fungus gains access to atmospheric carbon through the tree, and the tree gains access to water and nutrients in small interspaces that the roots are usually too large for. The selectivity between tree genera was most interesting where fir and birch were exchanging nutrients while fir did not exchange material with cedar. Other work showed the exchange with birch was beneficial with fir because of some medicinal protection features.

While much of the research is of scientific interest there are some important concepts that are useful for forest management.

The Simard researchers have proposed some changes to the way we manage forests based on the centre’s results. For example, leaving some old trees is proposed to give the next forest a better start because of the assistance extended to the younger trees. In addition the mutual exchange of materials between conifers and deciduous indicates the advantages of leaving the broad leaf trees in the mix rather than promoting monocultures.

Research is ongoing to determine the critical amount of old growth and deciduous trees that should be retained to give the successive stands the best chance for establishment and superior forest growth.

READ MORE: Chasing Douglas Fir beetles in the Chimney Valley

Many forest ecosystems are experiencing increased drought stress due to changing patterns of aridity, due to both climate change and human land-use activities. Mycorrhizal fungi are known to provide their hosts with increased drought resistance in many circumstances either through improved resource acquisition, direct uptake of water or translocation of water obtained by their hosts.

Jim Hilton is a professional agrologist and forester who has lived and worked in the Cariboo Chilcotin for the past 40 years. Now retired, Hilton still volunteers his skills with local community forests organizations.

Do you have a comment about this story? email:
editor@wltribune.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
B.C. VIEWS: Politicians grasp at straws, avoid climate policy reality

Just Posted

Al Navrot announced as 2019/20 Williams Lake Stampeders head coach

Navrot brings many years of senior men’s coaching experience to Stampeders

Dubois headed to NCAA Div. 1 Alaska Fairbanks for 2019/20 season

“We are thrilled for Chase and his opportunity to play college hockey at the University of Alaska.”

COLUMNS: Our drains connect to our rivers

Many of my days start by walking into a classroom

Blue Fins cap off season with impressive results

Blue Fins see success at Canadian Junior Championships

Mount Polley mine disaster five years later; emotions, accountability unresolved

A 2014, collapse sent 24 million cubic metres of mine waste into Quesnel Lake, Hazeltine Creek

Life in public-shooting-era America: ‘You can’t just not go’

More than thirty people have died in less than a week in mass shootings across the U.S.

B.C. VIEWS: Politicians grasp at straws, avoid climate policy reality

It doesn’t matter what parties offer in the fall Canadian election

WATCH: Incredible Vancouver Island orca encounter captured on video

Thousands watch video of whale encounter on Twitter

A day after his heroic rescue of a woman from drowning, B.C. Good Samaritan dies

Langley man came to aid of woman in distress at Lake Hayward near Mission

Person in ‘serious condition’ after being struck by a train near White Rock

Witnesses reported that the man is OK

Coquitlam mayor ‘heartbroken,’ but says not to ‘vilify’ COS after death of bear family

Three bears euthanized after getting habituated

#Loveislove: 41st annual Pride Parade kicks off in Vancouver

Thousands of people, including Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, are expected to attend this year’s event

Two men charged after Hells Angel shot dead in Surrey

Suminder Grewal, 43, was killed at a Starbucks drive-thru

Metallica lead singer glad to be a life-saver for B.C. woman

Heavy metal song that scares away cougar drawing world-wide attention

Most Read