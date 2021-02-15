Forestry Ink columnist Jim Hilton. (File photo)

Forestry Ink columnist Jim Hilton. (File photo)

FOREST INK: Carefully consider source when searching for online info

Jae Rhim Lee described her mushroom burial suit which she hoped to prove capable of gobbling toxins

There is lots of discussion these days about the need for science-based decisions by government and even more about fake news and how to recognize it.

In the 1970s most of the university research was available in science journals stored at the university libraries which I used extensively for background information for my masters thesis.

With the encouragement of my professor we published part of my thesis in one of the related science journals. Not many members of the public had access to any of this information even if anyone was interested in it apart from someone in the same line of work.

Last year I spent considerable time on the Internet researching topics for the articles I have published in the local papers. I have been amazed at how much information is available online.

Out of curiosity, I looked for any papers on the work I had been involved with in a Colombian research station in the 1970s.

Within a few seconds I found a reference to a paper published on the work I had done along with a number of other researchers. The amount of information available online and the speed of finding specific topics is truly the stuff of science fiction movies from 20 years ago. One of the challenges is to transform the massive amount of information into a form that is understandable by the majority of the public.

Some documentaries on the Knowledge Network, OASIS and National Geographic, to name a few, have done a good job.

I have also found the TED talks very informative. A theme is often chosen and a number of speakers are invited who have done some work on the particular theme. One such example was about mushroom-related research titled “nine ways mushrooms could drastically improve the world,” which aired on Oct. 29, 2013.

Four speakers had around half an hour to present their topics which included the following: warding off a phosphorus crisis, cleaning polluted soil, curbing smallpox and the flu, providing environmentally-friendly insect extermination, growing new forests, developing alternate fuel, revolutionizing the funeral industry and replacing throw-out plastics.

Biologist Mohamed Hijri describes how mushrooms can improve a plants utilization of phosphorous and thereby slow down its use and save it for future generations.

READ MORE: Ramial chipped wood promotes long-term soil health

Paul Stamets has filed 22 patents for mushroom-related technologies he has developed and in this talk he shares six ways that mycelium fungus could save the world (note some of the topics listed above).

Jae Rhim Lee described her mushroom burial suit which she hopes will prove capable of gobbling up toxins in the body and speeding up decomposition.

The last speaker Eben Bayer describes how mushrooms can replace plastic. Agricultural byproducts are placed in a form (basically whatever shape you want)and then mushroom shells are added which act just like yeast in bread making. Over a couple of days, they digest the agricultural byproducts and form them into strong, beautiful bio-composites.

TED talks take place in front of a live audience while recording for the Internet. The speakers are not paid but get travel expenses while participating at the events.

Like many YouTube videos the number of viewers is shown for each presentation. In this case at the end of 2020 the total viewing of the four presentations was over 10 million. We are now in a position to be better informed than ever before but, on the down side, there is lots of information that is not science-based and more designed to promote an often narrow and biased point of view.

Beware of people who are not willing to have an open productive discussion about a topic of mutual interest.

Jim Hilton is a professional agrologist and forester who has lived and worked in the Cariboo Chilcotin for the past 40 years. Now retired, Hilton still volunteers his skills with local community forests organizations.

 


editor@wltribune.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
LETTER: School District 27 bus policy change very disappointing

Just Posted

Forestry Ink columnist Jim Hilton. (File photo)
FOREST INK: Carefully consider source when searching for online info

Jae Rhim Lee described her mushroom burial suit which she hoped to prove capable of gobbling toxins

Downtown Williams Lake BIA is offering two free virtual workshops for local businesses. (Monica Lamb-Yorski file photo)
Downtown Williams Lake BIA offering two free workshops on effective strategies, expanding opportunities

Facilitator John Zubak will share tips and techniques

LETTER: School District 27 bus policy change very disappointing

Policy change disappointing

The Canadian Cancer Society office located inside the Williams Lake Seniors Activity Centre closed its doors last month after being notified the CCS would be moving to regional offices located across Canada. (Angie Mindus photo - Williams Lake Tribune)
Move to close Williams Lake community office part of broader change for Canadian Cancer Society

“Like a lot of other organizations we are leveraging digital technologies.”

Jenny Howell - Down to Earth
DOWN TO EARTH: Into the future on climate change

With the U.S. rejoining the Paris Climate Accord, I wanted to dig a bit more

Lynda Hartman, 75, visits her 77-year-old husband, Len Hartman, in a “hug tent” set up outside the Juniper Village assisted living center in Louisville, Colo., on Wednesday, Feb. 3, 2021. (AP Photo/Thomas Peipert)
VIDEO: ‘Hug tent’ provides safe embraces at U.S. elderly home

Since the pandemic hit, similar tents have popped up around the country and in places like Brazil

Charlene Brunelle wipes her eye as she listens to people speak about loved ones they have lost, before the annual Women’s Memorial March in Vancouver, B.C., Sunday, Feb. 14, 2021. The march is held to honour missing and murdered women and girls from the community with stops along the way to commemorate where women were last seen or found. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
Marchers gather for annual B.C. event to honour missing, murdered women

Myrna Cranmer said violence, COVID-19 have had a profound affect on the health of women in Downtown Eastside

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

The United States border crossing is seen Friday, March 20, 2020, in Lacolle, Que. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Ryan Remiorz
New rules in effect for travellers entering Canada at land border crossings

Test must be taken within the 72 hours before crossing

Barbara, left, and Marissa Barnartt pose for a photo outside their condo building in Thornhill, Ont. on Wednesday, February 10, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chris Young
COVID-19 brings some families closer together, as bonds strengthen in times of crisis

‘I didn’t realize how much all these people meant to me’

Dr. Bonnie Henry gives her daily media briefing regarding COVID-19 for the province of British Columbia in Victoria, B.C., Monday, December 7, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward
Judge questions court role in managing B.C. health orders banning church gatherings

The court is ‘rather ill equipped’ to second-guess health decisions by experts equipped to make them

A person sits under an umbrella as snow falls in downtown Vancouver on Saturday, February 13, 2021. A snowfall warning is in effect for much of Metro Vancouver, with five to 10 centimetres expected over the course of the day. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
2nd snow storm forecast to hit south coast of B.C.

The storm comes on the heels of one that hit the region Saturday

Banff National Park (Wikimedia Commons)
Magnitude 3.9 earthquake shakes Banff; no reports of damage

It says the quake was ‘lightly felt’

Vancouver Canucks’ Jordie Benn, from left to right, Quinn Hughes, Brock Boeser, Elias Pettersson, of Sweden, and J.T. Miller celebrate Hughes’ goal against the Calgary Flames during the second period of an NHL hockey game in Vancouver, on Saturday, Feb. 13, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
Canucks snap 6-game losing skid with 3-1 victory over Calgary

Myers scores winner for Vancouver

Most Read