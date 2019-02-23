This week David Zirnhelt talks about the importance of restorative agriculture in caring for your farmland. (Dan Pearce photo)

Food chains and cultural handcuffs

Young people have not had time to make mistakes yet

If you keep doing the same thing and expect different results you are probably delusional.

I am paraphrasing Einstein. But what did he know? Enough to set some scientists on a path that could threaten the earth with another great “Big Bang.”

If your ranch doesn’t make money, then you can’t just keep doing the same thing and expect that it will. Something just has to change.

The changes you make might not solve all the problems overnight, but the changes that don’t work will at least rule out some of the options and maybe bring focus to solutions that do work.

Last week I wrote about the hope and determination young people in farming have. I remember, of course, all the things that went wrong over our decades in the business.

Read More: Ranching students inspired to dream big into the next generation

Young people have not had time to make the mistakes yet.

There are times when the mistakes of the pioneers in something have been analyzed and new prescriptions are formulated and presented as advice.

One such formulation has appeared in the last six months or so in a book published in 2017.

Gabe Brown, from a North Dakota ranch, wrote Dirt to Soil: One Family’s Journey into Regenerative Agriculture.

After four years of crop failures, he finally began to build his topsoil as the source of production and profit.

He did not think he could sustain his ranch if it was unprofitable and the soil unhealthy.

In his introduction he sets out the five principles of soil health.

The first is Limited Disturbance.

The author says one must limit mechanical, chemical and physical disturbance of the soil. Tillage destroys soil structure which houses the living organisms which create the natural fertility and allows water to infiltrate.

The second is Armour. Soil needs to be covered all the time. Bare soil is unnatural. Cover keeps erosion at bay.

The third is Diversity. This is diversity of plant and animal species. Different species thrive on one another.

The fourth is Living Roots. Living roots, kept for as long as possible, keep feeding soil biology its basic food which is carbon. Growing things late into the fall and beginning early in the spring is the objective.

The fifth principle of soil health is Integrating Animals. Gabe Brown says: “Nature does not function without animals.”

For example, the grazing of plants stimulates them to pump more carbon into the soil which in turn drives nutrient cycling by feeding biology.

Read More: Hopes for the New Year, beyond dirt: Ranch Musing

This book builds the program one rancher and his family undertook to return to profitability. It took many years to get where he is today, and he did it by doing things differently.

He dared to go against everything he was taught in agriculture school. He dared to measure his results and learn from his mistakes.

He has become the champion of using cover crops to build fertility and make a living soil from mere physical dirt.

Soil to produce the food we eat, involves a long unbroken chain of activities from the soil microbiology to the plants and animals we eat.

The farmers and ranchers in that chain must not be constrained by the handcuffs of outdated and destructive cultural practices on the land.

David Zirnhelt is a rancher and member of the Cariboo Cattlemen’s Association. He is also chair of the Advisory Committee for the Applied Sustainable Ranching Program at TRU.

Previous story
LETTERS: Many of our teachers are working hard to make a difference

Just Posted

Food chains and cultural handcuffs

Young people have not had time to make mistakes yet

No more snow expected this weekend

Conditions are expected to stay in the single negative digits

Dog Creek Road and Fox Mountain Road costly to maintain: Williams Lake city council

Staff asked to explore handing over road maintenance to the province

Williams Lake employers recognized for best business practices by employees

There were 30 nominations for 26 employers

Shock Collar Records brings new music to the lakecity

Local musician Evan Catalano is helping bring new music to the Williams Lake performance art scene

VIDEO: Iconic ‘snow cone’ takes shape at B.C. park near Clearwater

Snow cone forming at Wells Gray Provincial Park one that would make Disney’s Queen Elsa proud

Legislation to protect B.C. farmland comes into effect

Regulations enhance food security, encourage long-term farming

Have you heard the legend of Shuswaggi, the Shuswap Lake monster?

Witness accounts as old as 1904, and as recent as 2018, place a creature in the lake’s depths

UPDATE: B.C. ticket holder winner of $25.9-million Lotto Max jackpot

Next draw set for Mar. 1 with an estimated jackpot of $10 million

B.C.-based ‘Team Tardi’ brings home gold in junior curling worlds

In a 9-4 victory over Switzerland, a Langley-based curling team earned its 2nd straight world title

People gather for funeral of seven children killed in fast-moving Halifax fire

Traditional portion of the service will be followed by words from community members

B.C. weavers to help Alaska Native project honouring survivors of violence

Dozens of Chilkat and Ravenstail weavers from all over North America will be weaving 5-inch-by-5-inch squares

B.C. skip Sarah Wark and team eliminated at Scotties Tournament of Hearts

Nontheless pretty impressive stuff from the 24th-ranked team in the country

Pope’s sex abuse prevention summit explained

It’s A high-stakes meeting designed to impress on Catholic bishops the global problem

Most Read