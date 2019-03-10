Municipal services co-ordinator with the city, Cindy Walters (left), city gardener Tracy DeRose (right) and the Cariboo Chilcotin Conservation Society’s Oliver Berger teach Brooke Williston, 6, and Cruz Williston, 4, a bit about gardening during an open house at the city works yard this past May. (Greg Sabatino photo)

Finding a balance between environment and strong economy

It’s important for any non-profit organization to refer back to its mission

It’s important for any non-profit organization to refer back to its mission every once in a while to ensure it’s on the right track. Your mission informs your decisions and how you carry out your work. It also sends clear and consistent messaging to your community and your supporters: this is our raison d’etre, our purpose in life, and what we aim to do on your behalf — because supporters are the lifeblood of any non-profit organization. It’s the same for any business as well. You want your customers to know your elevator pitch just as well as you do. Or, at the very least, what you offer and why they like it.

In the case of the Cariboo Chilcotin Conservation Society, and environmental causes in general, when I think of our common goals and values, I still have to think twice about what conservation means: what is the difference between conservation, stewardship, and preservation, when it comes to environmental work? While still being the type of person that tries not to get bogged down in semantics, (I’m getting sleepy just thinking about it!) they are unique and do affect the nature of work your organization carries out.

READ MORE: The benefits of harvesting a live Christmas tree

Stewardship work is perhaps the easiest to define because “to be a steward” is understood by most: it is a caretaker role. One environmental article published in January, 2018, defines local environmental stewardship as “the actions taken by individuals, groups or networks of actors… to protect, care for or responsibly use the environment in pursuit of environmental and/or social outcomes in diverse social–ecological contexts.” (Environmental Stewardship: A Conceptual Review and Analytical Framework). In short, they are actions that lead to or result in either conservation or preservation. Rehabilitating a riparian area would be a good example of a stewardship activity.

Now conservation and preservation are different from each other (other than just the first six letters). Preservation means to protect a pristine natural resource or land base in its present state. If it is unaltered by human activity, preservation efforts aim to keep it that way. Conservation, on the other hand, endeavours to protect natural resources and lands through sustainable use and management thereof. So it doesn’t mean you don’t touch them – it just means you do so in an ecologically responsible way.

Nowadays, it’s tough to work towards truly preserved natural areas: Provincially designated ecological areas and private land trusts would probably be the closest thing. As for the CCCS and its mission, our very namesake means we try to find a balance: our work and goals will always be to maintain and enhance the health of our environment, but as part of the foundation of a strong economy. We truly believe you can have both.

Conservation Tip of the Month: being a steward can be a very simple, yet consistent, action: committing to picking up one piece of litter every day is a great way to steward the environment of your neighborhood!

Brianna van de Wijngaard is the community liaison with the Cariboo Chilcotin Conservation Society.

Previous story
COLUMN: Think B.C.’s employer health tax doesn’t affect you? Think again

Just Posted

WEB POLL: Do you think daylight savings time should be abolished?

Take our online reader poll

Finding a balance between environment and strong economy

It’s important for any non-profit organization to refer back to its mission

Broncos finish ahead of Riverkings in WLMHA bantam house division final

Sunday, March 10, saw the Williams Lake Broncos and the Williams Lake Riverkings square off

Young ski racers awarded top out-of-town team at Hallis Lake Cross Country Ski Tournament

The club picked up the plate for the top out-of-town team at the meet

Sunshine and above zero temperatures forecast for Cariboo this week

Highs around 5C predicted

18 Canadians among 157 people killed in Ethiopian Airlines plane crash

It is not yet clear what caused the crash of new Boeing 737-8 MAX plane shortly after takeoff from Bole Airport

Canadians mourn as victims of Ethiopian Airlines crash identified

At least 35 nationalities were among the dead, including 32 Kenyans

B.C. mom asks why she wasn’t told of daughter’s killer move to medium-security prison

Cariboo-Prince George MP Todd Doherty asks for federal review of the prison transfer

Scheer urges Trudeau to let Wilson-Raybould speak further on SNC-Lavalin affair

MPs are to hold an emergency session of the House of Commons justice committee on Wednesday

REPLAY: The best videos from across B.C. this week

In case you missed it, here’s a look at the replay-worth highlights from this week in the province

Mother, young daughter from Edmonton killed in Ethiopian plane crash

He was one of 18 Canadians killed when an Ethiopian Airlines plane went down shortly after takeoff

UPDATE: RCMP confirm man in his 30s shot dead in Chilliwack

RCMP have area surrounding downtown shooting scene blocked off, tent set up

B.C. VIEWS: Get up earlier, Americans control your clock too

B.C. must wait for Trump to decide on Daylight Saving Time

PMO denies Trudeau was hostile toward Liberal MP Celina Caesar-Chavannes

Caesar-Chavannes described multiple angry conversations with her party’s leader

Most Read