Fall activities in full swing at Seniors Activity Centre

Submitted by Tina Derksen

OAPO President

The long hot summer has come to an end with mixed feelings for all of us. Happy for those who have enjoyed the lovely days, and heavy hearts for those who have suffered losses from the wildfires and smoke.

Over the summer we said goodbye to our office manager Glenda Winger. She has been with us for many years, and we were sad to see her leave, but she has new paths she wants to travel. Our new office manager, Kylie Green, is a bright light and comes to us with a wealth of experience which will be a great benefit to our centre, and we welcome her with open arms. We would also like to introduce you to Candace Weatherby, who will be assisting Kylie in the office, and they will both be very happy to answer your questions.

Fall harvest is in full swing, the temperature is dropping, and the trees are showing off their colour. It also means that the tempo is ramping up for our OAPO group at the Seniors’ Activity Centre. With over 600 members so far this year, the place is hopping!

September always brings the OAPO semi-annual “Gently Used Clothing and Yard Sale,”which was again a great success. If you missed it, next spring it will happen again! Our card tournaments will be happening in October: Canasta on Oct. 14th from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., and Cribbage on October 28th from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Cost for each of these tournaments is $20.00 which includes lunch. Tickets must be purchased in advance and are available at the centre’s office.

Tickets for our Fall Raffle are now on sale at the grocery stores and at the Seniors’ Activity Centre for $2. The prizes are a beautiful queen size hand-stitched quilt, and $200 grocery gift card and a $100 fuel gift card. The draw for these prizes will take place at the Fall Luncheon bake sale and bazaar on November 3rd.

So, don’t be shy. Come on in, pick up a newsletter, check out our lunch specials and find out what’s happening at the busiest place in town.

Tina Derksen is the president of the Old Age Pensioners Organization

Williams Lake