EDITORIAL: Western traditions honoured at upcoming 86th Williams Lake Bull Show and Sale

Daryl Kirton of 3DL Ranch in Abbottsford brings in one of his prized Herefords to show during the 82nd annual Williams Lake Bull Show and Sale. (Angie Mindus file photo - Williams Lake Tribune)

Williams Lake will be a celebrate western culture next week, with the 86th Annual Williams Lake Bull Show and Sale and inaugural Indoor Spring Classic Rodeo taking place.

Held at the Williams Lake Stockyards, buyers and sellers come from across the province to take part in the long-standing tradition of the Williams Lake Bull Show and Sale and enjoy the camaraderie it brings.

The bull show will get underway Thursday, April 13 at 1 p.m. and will feature 49 Angus, Gelbvieh and Hereford breeds.

The sale with start at 11 a.m. on Friday, April 14.

The three-day Indoor Spring Classic Rodeo will get underway Friday, April 14 at 6 p.m., with another performance on Saturday at 1 p.m. and again on Sunday at 1 p.m. for the finals.

The layout of the event will be unique being it is an open rodeo, not a BCRA-sanctioned event, where competitors will be invited to compete for top ten in each event over two performances on Friday and Saturday and a slack and those final 10 in each event will have a final performance on the Sunday rodeo.

Rink 1 will be transformed into a rodeo arena, complete with a dirt floor, while Rink 2 will offer music, food, beverages and the Saturday night barn dance with One in the Chamber.

New this year, fans will be able to watch the instant replay board. As well, the West Coast Thunder drill team will open each rodeo and sell 50/50 tickets.

There will be many familiar faces at the Indoor Spring Classic Rodeo as well, including bullfighter Cody Call of C-Plus Rodeo as well as rodeo announcer Tyson Pietsch, a favourite at the Williams Lake Stampede.

This year’s inductees of the B.C. Cowboy Hall of Fame will be announced just prior to the start of the rodeo on Sunday.

Tickets are on sale now online for the rodeo through the event’s website at https://www.irea.ca. Tickets are $30 each for adults and $25 each for children and seniors. Paper tickets will be available for sale at the Laughing Loon and Re/Max.

-Williams Lake Tribune

Do you have a comment about this story? email:

editor@wltribune.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Williams Lake