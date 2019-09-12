Photo credit Lindsay Fox/EcigaretteReviewed.com

EDITORIAL: Vaping, what are willing to risk?

Health Canada is advising those who vape to watch for a cough, shortness of breath and chest pain

Stories have been surfacing in recent weeks on social media and in mainstream news outlets about the dangers of vaping.

At least one parent in the U.S. told her family’s personal story of almost losing their daughter due to an acute respiratory illness believed to be brought on by vaping. Since then deaths due to the condition have also been reported.

The concerns have caught the attention of Canadians as well, to the point that Health Canada is also warning of the potential risk of pulmonary illness associated with vaping products.

Health Canada is advising Canadians who use vaping products to monitor themselves for symptoms of a cough, shortness of breath and chest pain and to seek medical attention right away if they have concerns about their health. Health Canada has also confirmed one death reportedly linked to the use of vaping products in the U.S. and a second death is under investigation for potential links to vaping. U.S. President Donald Trump is also looking to ban flavoured vaping products that appeal to children and young adults.

READ MORE: U.S. vaping concerns loom as Canada legalizes pot devices

Health Canada said to date, the Government of Canada has not seen any evidence of similar pulmonary illnesses occurring in Canada, however, the Public Health Agency of Canada has alerted provincial and territorial public health officials and asked them to report possible incidents of pulmonary illness associated with vaping in their jurisdictions.

“The Government of Canada is monitoring all available data sources for indications of similar issues in Canada, and will take action, as appropriate, to protect the health and safety of Canadians.”

The bottom line is if you haven’t started vaping yet, then don’t. And if you do, or have children who do, learn about the dangers of vaping and additional risks using unregulated products.

– Williams Lake Tribune

Do you have a comment about this story? email:
editor@wltribune.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
FOREST INK: Tenure reform through expansion of the woodlot program

Just Posted

Williams Lake Skating Club making final preparations as competitive season draws near

“We’re full swing with all the programs starting at the end of the month,” said coach Joanne Macnair.

Climate action march in Williams Lake to coincide with global movement

Individuals of all ages and businesses alike encouraged to show support

Second bus route between Kamloops and Prince George denied

New route would have ‘adverse effect’ on existing operator

Power restored to 120,000 customers after northern B.C. transmission failure

Lightning is suspected to be the cause of the outage, says BC Hydro

Boys and Girls Club food bank needs non-perishable items

Youth access the food bank regularly throughout the week

VIDEO: B.C. farm rents out goats to mow lawns

‘These guys get in places that machines can’t’: farm proprietor Sonya Steiner

New players add depth, raise expectations for Vancouver Canucks

Vancouver Canucks centre Bo Horvat is looking forward to a little consistency

Another $5 jump in airport fee to fly out of B.C. at YVR

Airlines will start charging the new rate on Dec. 12 for travel Jan. 1, 2020 onward

Cow was struck and killed by lightning, Quesnel farmer says

The cow was killed Aug. 23 during a “horrific hailstorm” south of Quesnel

127 workers out of job after Kelowna Tolko mill shuts down ‘indeterminately’

Poor market conditions have caused the operation to shut down for an ‘indeterminate’ period of time

Vancouver police officer charged after hitting suspect on bike

The charge relates to a pursuit that took place on Sept. 12, 2018

As three leaders prepare to debate, Trudeau accused of ducking record

Liberal leader to be absent from first debate, hosted by the Maclean’s and CityTV, in Toronto

Former B.C. cop who lost his leg in collision running against Elizabeth May

Ron Broda is running in the Saanich-Gulf Islands riding for the People’s Party of Canada

Does prayer have a place in the B.C. Legislature?

Study reviews 873 prayers from past 16 years for content, inclusivity

Most Read