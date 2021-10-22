Editorial: There’s strength in community

It is OK to reach out for help

The search for a missing senior earlier this month saw RCMP and SARS teams combining efforts to find her. (Monica Lamb-Yorski photo) The search for a missing senior earlier this month saw RCMP and SARS teams combining efforts to find her. (Monica Lamb-Yorski photo)

The search for a longtime resident in Williams Lake was a good reminder our sense of community is still here, and it is very strong.

Senior Lori Rushton just seemed to vanish on a warm, sunny fall day last Thursday afternoon, Oct. 14, when she walked out her front door.

By 8 p.m. that night family, friends, neighbours, RCMP and members of Central Cariboo Search and Rescue searched South Lakeside, combing the dark streets and train tracks, calling Lori’s name and looking behind fences and down ditches with flashlights for any clue as to where she could have gone.

After being missing one night, worries of finding Rushton safe grew, but reached even further heights when she could not be located by the second cold night outdoors.

Search and rescue units from across the region travelled to Williams Lake to aid in the search,while the RCMP employed the use of the Police Dog Services and RCMP helicopter to help.

All eyes and ears were on South Lakeside Saturday.

To everyone’s relief, and some shock, search and rescue crews located Rushton in the forested trails just above her home, scratched up but OK.

Lori and her family, who was sick with worry, said they were overwhelmed by the kindness and support they received from emergency services, and friends and neighbours alike in those trying days.

They both get emotional talking about the support they received, and say they can’t thank the community enough.

They both encourage all seniors to get the health supports needed as they age at home.

During these crazy pandemic times, let this coming together serve as a reminder that we are better together. It is OK to reach out for help, and when our help is needed, let’s do our part to do what we can, even if it is as simple as sending thoughts and prayers. They are heard.

– Williams Lake Tribune

Do you have a comment about this story? email:

editor@wltribune.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Williams Lake