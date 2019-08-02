EDITORIAL: Stay safe this long weekend

The August long weekend is upon us. Typically in Canada this weekend marks the height of summer, when the lakes are warm and the beverages served are nice and cold.

Admittedly we haven’t really experienced the heat of summer in the Cariboo this year, which is a little disappointing, but the wet weather has also given us all a much-needed reprieve from the fire and smoke of 2017 and 2018.

We encourage everyone to enjoy the time with their family and friends and get out and take in some of the beautiful areas in the Cariboo Chilcotin.

There are many day trips and short hikes to take in just outside of the city limits, from the trails at Desous Mountain, to the beautiful, crystal-clear waters of Horsefly Lake. Perhaps you are interested in exploring the gold rush history of the area? For that we suggest Quesnel Forks and some time spent in Likely.

If you are into music festivals and crowds, the townsites of Wells and Barkerville will be overflowing this weekend with ArtsWells.

Most importantly we urge everyone to take care and be safe. Earlier this week a man from Alberta died on the Sicamous Creek trails after falling from the edge of a gorge. It is believed he left the marked trail to get closer to the edge. The death marks the second time in three months that someone suffered a fatal fall from the area.

You really do need to have your wits about you when you are out and about, which leads us to the other concern on every long weekend — partying to excess.

MADD Canada issued a news release Thursday asking all Canadians to drive sober, or to plan a safe ride home if alcohol and/or drugs are part of their plans.

MADD Canada and the Williams Lake Tribune encourage everyone to help keep our roads and communities safe by:

Never driving a car, boat, ATV or any other vehicle while impaired;

Never riding with a driver who is impaired;

Calling 911 to report suspected impaired drivers.

