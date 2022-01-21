EDITORIAL: Stampede parade conundrum

Don’t let it rain on our parade

Each year Tl’etinqox (Anaham) First Nation organizes a ride by bicycle and horseback from Tl’etinqox to the Williams Lake to participate in Stampede weekend, including the annual Daybreak Rotary’s Stampede Parade.

For 16 years the community has benefitted from the efforts of the organizers of the Williams Lake Daybreak Rotary Stampede Parade.

It has been a huge success with many entries, drawing thousands of spectators along the streets of our downtown on the Saturday morning of the Williams Lake Stampede weekend.

This week, Williams Lake Daybreak Rotary confirmed after requests for funding were denied and only a small membership, it will no longer organize the event.

We here at the Tribune have nothing but admiration for the momentum which has been able to keep the parade thriving all those years by the club.

Rotary club members did not take the decision lightly and have expressed feeling sadness in letting it go.

Sometimes as volunteers, we have to be realistic and hope if we step aside someone else will take the reins.

If we as citizens want to see the event continue we have to ask ourselves what we can do?

Are we part of a group that has the ability? Are we an organization or business with money to help pay for the parade or drum up volunteers?

In coming days the city will be putting out a request to see if another group wants to take over organizing the parade.

There may be one waiting in the wings, but if not, perhaps it is the city that will need to take it on.

In Prince Rupert there is a special events committee with a coordinator who oversees main events each year such as Winterfest, Halloween Fest and Seafest, which also has a huge parade.

An army of volunteers help put on the events and work with city crews for things like barricades and closing down of streets.

Liability insurance costs can be prohibitive for small clubs.

Let’s not rain on our own parade, but get creative and see how we can keep it going.

