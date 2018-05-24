Monica Lamb-Yorski photo Williams Lake resident Denise Deschene got a head start early Thursday morning on Bike to Work and School Week, taking place from May 28 to June 3, as she cycled on Mackenzie Avenue.

EDITORIAL: Share the road for Bike to Work and School Week May 28 to June 3

The definition of sharing: “to use, occupy, or enjoy (something) jointly with another or others.”

With that in mind we, as the travelling public, certainly should be able to safely share our roads — particularly in the north where motorists and cyclists only attempt this feat spring through fall.

According to ICBC, in the North Central region 22 cyclists are injured on average every year in incidents with motorists.

In the Lower Mainland, those numbers sky rocket to 1,100 cyclists on average being injured and killed every year.

Overall in B.C., an average of six cyclists are injured every day in the summer, so ICBC is urging drivers and cyclists to take extra care on our roads as we near Bike to Work and School Week (May 28 to June 3).

Tips for drivers:

As a driver, you see cyclists when you really look for them. Stay alert, especially at intersections, and be ready to yield the right-of-way.

Watch for cyclists on the road and make eye contact if you can, so they can anticipate your next move.

Shoulder check for cyclists before turning right and watch for oncoming cyclists before turning left. Scan for cyclists before you enter the roadway from an alley or get in and out of a parking spot.

Both drivers and passengers must shoulder check for cyclists before opening their vehicle door. Not only will it keep cyclists safe, it will help you avoid a dooring violation and fine too.

Maintain at least three seconds of following distance behind cyclists and at least one metre when passing a cyclist. Don’t risk side-swiping or running a cyclist off the road.

Tips for cyclists:

Obey all traffic signs and signals and follow the rules of the road.

Use designated bike routes whenever possible — they’re safer and reduce conflicts with vehicle traffic. Check your local municipality’s website for designated bike routes or visit TransLink.ca for maps of cycling routes in Metro Vancouver.

If there’s no bike lane, keep to the right-hand side of the road as much as it’s safe to do so. It’s illegal to ride on most sidewalks and crosswalks — it puts pedestrians in danger and drivers don’t expect cyclists to enter the roadway from a sidewalk.

Use caution around parked vehicles. Be aware of people in vehicles and taxis to avoid getting hit by an opening door. It’s best to keep at least one metre away from parked vehicles.

Before making any turns, shoulder check and hand signal in advance. Remember, drivers sometimes fail to yield right-of-way.

2018 Bike to Work and School Week is next week. For more information, or to register, check out www.biketowork.ca.

– Williams Lake Tribune

