Travis Metecheah of Fort St. John promotes the hastag LiveLikeTy during the bull riding event Saturday during the 28th Annual Williams Lake Indoor Rodeo. The rodeo was a spectacular show of tradition and action melded into one. Angie Mindus photo

EDITORIAL: Rodeo alive and well in Williams Lake

Hats off to the volunteers of the Williams Lake Indoor Rodeo

Hats off to the organizers and competitors of the 28th Annual Williams Lake Indoor Rodeo.

What a show!

From the Cowboy Carnival for children on Friday morning, to three days of sell-out rodeo performances, to the ever-popular barn dance, the Indoor Rodeo had something for everyone.

C+ Rodeos pulled out all the stops for the local event, bringing new bulls daily for competitors, while Harvey Petal provided calves and steers for roping and wrestling that he had been working with weeks prior to get ready.

Everyone who went to the rodeos also likely now knows cowboy Ryan Jasper a little better.

Jasper, along with Earl Call and Cody Call, served as bull fighters for the weekend and certainly earned their keep.

There were a whopping 33 entries in the bull riding event, and clearly the crowds were thrilled to see so many daring souls.

Local bull rider Blaine Manuel was injured in the event Saturday, but we were all thankful to hear he is on the mend.

Besides the athletes, both four and two-legged, something else that added to the excitement of the weekend was a special visit from NHL superstar Carey Price.

Although trying to be very low-key, Price was friendly to those fans who did bump into the world-class athlete and ask for a picture or an autograph. Price seemed to enjoy himself and it’s nice that he’s still comfortable here.

Not too many rodeo organizers can say that they had a NHL goalie hanging out behind the bucking chutes.

Good job to all the volunteers!

— Williams Lake Tribune

