Black Press Media file photo

Editorial: November a time to spread some warmth

Do you have warm clothes you can spare for those in need?

Today marks the beginning of November and with that comes, if not the official start of winter, the arrival of a trend toward colder weather.

Already, overnight temperatures have dropped well below the freezing mark in the Cariboo and, at this time of year, frigid nights are often the price we pay for the pleasure a stretch of sunny days brings.

When the winter weather arrives in earnest, it will certainly be no more comfortable for people without proper shelter to bed down for the night.

Read More: Cariboo residents reach out in acts of kindness toward stranger

With that in mind, maybe now is a good time for those of us who do go home each day to a cozy home, a fridge filled with food and a warm, dry bed, to think about what we can do to help.

In the backs of many closets, in boxes and drawers, many of us have been storing warm, winter clothing, socks, heavy coats and waterproof footwear that hasn’t seen the light of day for several winters — and isn’t likely to ever make it back into the rotation.

So, why not dig them out, clean out the pockets, check for holes or excessive wear-and-tear and ensure that they are clean enough that you would feel comfortable putting them on.

Then stop by the Salvation Army, the Cariboo Friendship Centre or the Women’s Contact Society to drop them off. There are other businesses and organizations, as well, who accept clothing donations in Williams Lake.

It’s a small gesture – and one that costs very little – but knowing that someone’s life has been made more comfortable because of it should make you feel warm all over.

– Black Press Media

Do you have a comment about this story? email:
editor@wltribune.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
LETTER: Halloween in Williams Lake has completely changed my perception of people

Just Posted

Editorial: November a time to spread some warmth

Do you have warm clothes you can spare for those in need?

LETTER: Halloween in Williams Lake has completely changed my perception of people

The greatest part was watching the amazing fireworks display and hearing all the cheers and horns

PHOTOS: Downtown Trick’R’Treat sees more trick-or-treaters than ever

This popular lakecity tradition just keeps getting bigger and better

‘They were unaware of the dangers’: SPCA says of owners whose puppy fell out of truck

Injured puppy incident educates public on transporting unsecured pets in back of pickup trucks

Lakecity residents asked to shape future of child care in the city through survey

“It’s a dire situation out there right now.” — Jordan Davis, social planning coordinator

Iconic B.C. race car driver Greg Moore remembered 20 years after tragic death

Once a rising star in auto racing, Moore remains one of Maple Ridge’s sports heroes

Getzlaf nets winner as Ducks nip Canucks 2-1 in OT

Vancouver loses star rookie Quinn Hughes to first-period injury

Injured endangered white pelican found in Okanagan lake faces long road to recovery

The bird had been near Tucelnuit Lake in Oliver, B.C.

B.C. teen, sexually abused by father, wins court appeal to change her last name

B.C. Supreme Court judge says a gap in the law had left the teen in a ‘hopeless situation’

More than half of B.C. government housing projects have seen delays

BC Liberals criticize NDP for slow start to affordable housing promise

B.C. to experiment with scooters, unicycles on roads, sidewalks

Electric skateboards another option already hitting the road

Revelstoke high school starts ‘buy-back’ program for vape pens

Over 45 vapes have been bought and exchanged for cafeteria credit

Google buys Fitbit for $2.1 billion

Search engine giant stepping back into wearables with Fitbit’s 28 million active users

Gas pipeline work camp blocked from temporary northwest B.C. site

Farmland used for three years would improve land, Vanderhoof Airport

Most Read