Editorial: Literacy matters

This week marks the Williams Lake Tribune’s annual edition of Reach a Reader, celebrating and promoting all the ways literacy enriches our lives.

Never before has literacy, in all its forms, been more important than this past year during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Our literacy skills have allowed us to stay informed about the pandemic as it has swept around the world, amd landed at our doorstep right here in the Cariboo Chilcotin.

When things are too much, and we need a break from all the information, many of us have turned to reading to escape into the places and faces of another world through traditional and electronic books.

Many grandparents who swore they would never join Facebook have relented and even embraced new digital technology this year they never thought possible. Those skills have brought of our loved ones closer than ever before while keeping them safe from COVID-19.

Professionals work through Zoom meetings rather than travel and our elected officials are even more accessible now thanks to easily watched online public meetings.

We are very grateful to all the staff and volunteers at Cariboo Chilcotin Partners for Literacy (CCPL) for their ongoing efforts to better the lives of others in our community, with a particular thanks to Lil Mack for her many years of service and Williams Lake librarian and CCPL president Anton Dounts for keeping literacy alive and well in the lakecity.

In this edition they and CCPL staff have shared their perspectives on literacy and its benefits, and tips and tricks to enhance your skills and those of your families.

We hope you enjoy the articles and appreciate the ongoing work CCPL is doing in Williams Lake. Happy reading!

– Williams Lake Tribune

