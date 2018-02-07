EDITORIAL: Let’s weather the storm together

By the time this paper reaches your doorstep or mailbox, we should be in the thick of a significant winter storm, packing with it upwards of 50 centimetres of snow or more to the Interior.

Environment Canada had been hinting of this system’s possible arrival since last Wednesday but kept their estimates conservative until issuing a blanket winter storm warning for much of the central and northern portion of the province Tuesday morning.

On Sunday, Williams Lake broke a snowfall record from 1960 with 18.2 centimetres of snow accumulating in the city.

Before that, on Friday night, a heavy rainfall left area roads, sidewalks and parking lots treacherous with ice.

Since the wildfires last summer, most of us have come to appreciate all the precipitation we can get.

Another thing we learned from the wildfires, however, is that we should never take a warning lightly. We should always be prepared for an emergency, just in case.

The RCMP are recommending that people do not travel on the roads in the next 48 hours unless absolutely necessary. Those who do need to drive for the conditions.

In the event of power outages, BC Hydro suggests customers to stock essentials such as water (six litres per person), canned or dried foods, energy bars and a manual can opener. Other useful items include required medications, a flashlight, candles or matches and a multi-function tool or sturdy folding knife. Extra clothes and blankets at the ready are also a good idea.

But mostly importantly, let’s help our neighbours.

We contacted the Better at Home program to see if our seniors could access assistance for snow removal. We learned, however, that they must go through a intake process which takes time before they can receive help.

So let’s all be mindful of all our seniors and other fragile citizens in our community, and help them out. Certainly if the forecasts come true, we are all going to have to rely on each other to weather this latest storm.

­— Williams Lake Tribune

Most Read